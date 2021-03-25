Transcript for Kamala Harris takes lead on border crisis

Yes named president Joseph Biden said that he's putting his vice president in charge. The situation at the southern border and Connell Harris laid out her plan to take the lead on. Take a look. There's no question that this isn't counting situation. The president has said there are many factors that lead residents leave the country. Wow we're clear that people should not come to the border now. We also understand that we will enforce the law. And I'm that we also. Because we can shoot Dunlop meantime let's address the root causes. That that caused people to make the trash. And so now made their accusations that the administration is limiting access. Some Republicans say bands passing the baht to her son she has a big job and mark. I mean. There are cast some mansion when you know they just threw Babson to Boston narrow our you know Ben Carson senate take care of tough but this up as freaked them out beyond all measure. And so yes she has a big job and she knows she just. Sin is taking care of Colvin with the presidency just days getting all this stuff. Down so now she's taken on something als and do you think she is afraid of taking this job July. When things she's afraid of this to. Optional. I don't think sound I don't think tiller comma Harris is afraid of anything frankly from what I could gather here this is a huge problem. There is in the zero tolerance and the they'd inhumane. Behavior of the top administration did not stop them from people from coming end. To the country people are escaping violence are skipping drugs. They're escaping poverty and with climate change on the horizon. I think it's just gonna get worse it's a worldwide problem remember that I'm Angela Merkel led in one million refugees into Germany. This isn't an issue but I believe that Connell will have a humane approach. You know you cannot leave this to the other side. Look at what Jamie appear on this is just outrageous to named Jimmy I'm looking at you you should be ashamed itself she said that these kids are lower level of human being kind we weren't what going into some weird territory here when you say something about another human being like that Janine. I used to know you light use a light Q what the hell's going on with Nugent and then you would say such a thing about chilling children. It's outrageous yes I. Trust comma I trust Democrats more than I trust the other side. Was Sarah what do you think about. All of this because you note. They've just suddenly begun to take this time you know they're cleaning up really a mess that was started. Why someone else and they're only lighten their less than a hundred days and and they are working on this now you think man this was a problem. For Biden to put her in charge of this. No my first reaction to this was it saying I cedars a problem this problem has been around for decades and decades made worse in his last administration. And now again as we've spoken with the influx that was charity you know there was RD an increase in people coming out with that. Compassionate approach to it me were seen even more. This is a big problem innate need someone that can focus on it right now I know some of the criticism is and that he shirking its responsibility. He happens to be coming in during a pandemic that we're talking about vaccine roll outs we've got. Mass shootings in and gun control we've got. The economy which has taken a hit and were going to be feeling that for a long time to come I thought this. This was addressing it to the level it deserved this is his right hand person mrs. Connally airs the vice president you know ten to say. We see it's a big problem me needs to be a central focus for someone and I'm gonna go ahead in a sign that I thought it was. Gray in when people say she's not qualified I don't need someone like. Vice president Connolly pierced come in is the expert she's gonna work with cabinet members expert she's just gonna oversee it be able to make some decisions. Work on some diplomacy with some of these countries and I she said get to. To the root problem. But I do think it's important that they really remain transparent because as. They you don't the other day when they let people waiting to a facility that's not overcrowded act. Everyone knows what's going on. Allow us to have the checks and balances of seeing it especially on the heels of an administration where transparency was a problem. Shell last but let us see it don't mean you know don't treat us dom let us come along for the journey because I'm in. That makes me more suspicious when I'm not allowed to see it so they do need to open up this process and let assault Lynn. Megan what do you think is saying is is that a valid. Point then that she's just Maine or do you think they're not letting people and cause they haven't been able to fix everything yet what's your thoughts. And if he's not on adversity want to say is amnesty grew up in Arizona and a border state and I think sometimes when people in the media talk about this issue especially. Some more incendiary figures. The humanity of this is why must I have seen it first he and these are people who are desperate for a batter life there are willing to risk their lives aside that he two with. Immigrants who were drowning in the Rio Grande river ands and nothing was done about it. These are people that are trying to speak about her life and I have. Compassion and we need to remember that we are in a Judeo Christian nation and knees are God's children and we are all a nation of immigrants so I. First of almost just wanna say this is a humanitarian crisis and we should treat it adds such. With that kind of compassion I am not for open border is I think a nation without borders is not a nation but I think that we. Get into territory where we just really lose perspective on the desperation of people seeking a different life and what makes America great which I still believe America's greatest country. In the history of history it is that we are a nation of immigrants in the culture that they bring to this country. In regards to I'm vice president Harris. She actually put a tweet out and tween a teen at its April as president I will immediately put in place and meaningful processed review asylum cases. I will release children from cages get rid of the private detention center's now in regards to what Sarah just sad about letting people in. Journalist actually haven't been allowed to see what they wanna see they were let into that. Com rod DO springs. Detention center which is. Where out of there is not overcrowding going on reporters want to go and see the Donna and El Paso emergency shelters where. We have children that are over as high as 15100%. And some of that the pictures that I've been seeing on were conservative. A blog post that haven't been verified obviously by mainstream media if that is in fact what is going on. It you we are talking about huge overcrowding at children in jail like facilities this is a problem that has been going on. For my entire life time for I think everyone on this and this show's entire lifetime this is comprehensive immigration reform in America should have Ben and continues to be the number one priority. The attitude in which the drug administration faced this issue. Lacks humanity I believe that attitude that this administration. Is is is approaching this lacks the logic an understanding that the big baseline meat and potatoes issue for a lot of Americans. Is the fact that they want people to come here legally if they're coming Seeking Asylum. We need to have a better process then leaving children in jail like facilities which my interpretation is no different than kids in cages. And it aside from the fact that they. Rated and I believe. They both sides for the good of the country and for good and he's children it. And it may be cliche but haven't a baby at home the idea of being in such a desperate situation that I went from me with my baby. To seek a new light that is how bad it is we need to keep that in mind when we address that's. Because Sonny how how. Big a deal is that this assignment. For Kabul Harris I'm an I I think it's she's she is the perfect person to do this what's your thoughts. Yeah I mean I think she's uniquely qualified and it says a lot when of vice president when a president chooses. His or her but in this case his vice president to handle a particular issue we saw it went. President Obama decided that a vice president. Biden was going to handle the Affordable Care Act and shepherd that through. We saw it when president trump decided to hand over the corona virus task force. Two. Vice president pence and that and Jared Kushner that didn't. Go over very well they were not qualified to handle that. She is of our vice president Kabul Harris is uniquely qualified. Because she is an attorney she was the State's attorney general in California and let's remember that some would consider California also a border state because you have Arizona or again. Nevada and also Mexico. Ordering California and then at. Again because she's a lawyer she's handled civil rights cases she understands the law of asylum and finally she is the daughter of immigrants. Herself and so while those people like the governor of Arizona is saying she doesn't understand. Living in a border state not only does she understand living in a border state she also understands the unique experience of being an immigrant she understands the unique perspective of being the daughter of immigrants and so I think. What better person to handle. This very nuanced and very unique. Problem that we have at the border and I'm sort of flummoxed at in you know this constant gas lighting a by the Republicans that this is. A new crisis we know that this is not a new humanitarian crisis this is in fact. But humanitarian crisis. Caused by the trump administration's. Policies. Acts the border at this you know stay in Mexico. Policy kids in cages policy separating families policy. Those are the policies that caused this crisis and so I think Republicans want you to think that this is all new and Republicans also weren't really so concerned. About the crisis at the border they were supportive of those trump policies and now all of a sudden it's. It's Biden's problem while it is this administration's problem I think she's the person to solve it. And I want to point out before we go to break that they have been in for less than a hundred days and so. I'm sure they don't want to open up the places that they know are still messed up. I believe they probably wanted slat at fixed up. So I'd give cause you know they just kind of got here and contain Camelot about the stuff side table a little bit of time of course the Republicans would rather you paying attention. So you don't remember that there was an insurgency went you know I'm not gonna bring it up but I'm just saying give them some time to get to this. This problem and I believe she's the person who can do.

