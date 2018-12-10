Transcript for Kanye West takes over the White House

So yesterday as the Florida panhandle was dealing with the devastation that hurricane Michael left in its wake, this is how president trump spent most of his afternoon. Take a look. It gets me -- it gives me power in a way. You know, my dad and my mom separated so I didn't have a lot of male energy in my home. It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That's my favorite superhero. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and the NFL. He said that I actually wasn't bipolar. I had sleep deprivation. I don't answer questions in simple sound bites. You are tasting a fine wine. It has multiple notes to it. I love this guy right here. Come here. That's from the heart, special guy. Even president trump seemed a bit speechless after that performance, but Kanye is clearly dealing with some issues right now. Should the white house have allowed this to happen, ladies? The timing was certainly off, right, because you had people that are fighting for their lives as we were talking about this morning in Florida and Georgia and other parts of the country. And also the stock market was plunging. It didn't feel right. There were two things that really bothered me about this. One was the lack of substance. The issue of prison reform is something that I'm passionate about and everyone in this room is passionate about of how we move forward on helping people that have been in prison. It didn't get to that. If they were genuine they would have gone behind closed doors, brought in experts. It's been proven that a reality star can do that and have an effect. Kim Kardashian did that and got someone out of prison. The other thing that bothered me though was the reaction to all of it, the media hysteria. I was raised with the notion that it was never supposed to be about the people delivering the news. It has turned into how can I make a headline, how could I make this about me. People were piling on with this, who could be more hysterical in this moment. I was just surfing the channels yesterday and I was frustrated because, yes, there was so much in insanity in that oval office yesterday, but it frustrated me with the reaction of hysteria. The media made it more about them than what was actually going on. I think right now we're dealing with -- we're watching a slow-moving train wreck. We've been watching that at 1600 Penn for 18 months now and now they're bringing in the second tier of circus performers. This is a huge circus. I am saddened by what I saw yesterday. My main issue was no one stopped it. Anyone with a heart that saw what was happening to that man should have turned off the cameras, put the cameras down and said we're going to take a minute and let me just talk -- even if the man -- the occupant as whoopi calls him, had a heart, he could have said I'm going to have a private meeting with him. That's great what you're saying. Does it seem like mental illness to you? I'm not a doctor but I know that something's not right and there's a medication or something that can maybe help some of the things that were going on. And also the idea of tieing it to no man being in the home. My brother grew up without my father in the home and my brother has never done that. So I don't want you to make this about not having a father or -- I know you had something to say about it. We're getting -- We got to go? We have some time. We got a little time, no? Then why are you in my ear telling me we got no time. You know what, we'll talk more about Kanye when we come back. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.