President Biden has hit the ground running his first ten days tackling everything from Kobe. To climate change was all we've also seen a return trip daily. Press briefings normalcy. It's unbelievable how refreshing it is to watch the press briefings now I look forward to. And joining us to talk more about the Biden agenda. As a member of the White House first all female C communications team White House communications director Kate Bedingfield. Welcome Kate to the shop nice to have you think he's. Thank you so much for having me I appreciate it. Sure sure so we're learning of more domestic terrorism threats in this country in the wake of the attack on the capital. Just yesterday and members arrested nearby with a gun had twenty rounds of ammunition. That Nancy Pelosi said they need more security because quote unquote the enemy is within. Congress that's just unbelievable to me. President Biden wants to heal this nation so how is he going to handle this rise in extremism which includes elected officials like this Marjorie Taylor Green person we were talking about. We'll remember this isn't. An incredibly important reason out why president Biden ran in the first place you remember the events in Charlottesville in August of 2017. Re you had. White supremacist neo Nazis marching in the streets in this country and I remember talking to him that day and remember his sense of moral outrage and it motivated ham and under the trump presidency he felt like this was truly. An existential threat to the country so it's something that he talked about on the campaign trail you heard him say a lot you know hate never disappears it only hides. So he is committed. From his position in the whitehouse is the leader of this country to. I'm criticizing condemning aggressively pushing back on white supremacy. So he's going to lead very differently frankly the Donald prompted on this issue but secondly. As a government we're also going to take this seriously we had yes task intelligence community. With assessing. Where these threats are with making sure that we are gathering information. That we are. Putting together a process to better share that information within the government so that we are. Acting on information and we are taking these threats seriously that. Represents a shift from the way this has been handled on a pass at something that will be huge focus for him it's it is he believes as I say. A moral question for our country. And one that he intends to grapple with as president. I'd like to talk about the pandemic. President Biden wants to reopen K through eight schools as soon as possible. And the CDC says there are safe paths to do so but teachers' unions are boycotting plans to return in person because. They don't feel safe. Quite frankly what do you believe the path forward is and can teachers go back to the classroom safely without being vaccinated and is there any plan for high school students. President Biden wants to ensure that we can reopen our schools this is a really key point he is set a goal. For reopening most K through eight as schools in his first hundred days he has put forward the American rescue plan which as a package to find. Making sure that we can reopen schools safely at this is their some really important points here. First of all he wants schools to open and also be able to stay open and in order to do that. We need resource as we need to be able to. Hire additional teachers so that we can reduce class sizes we need to be able to update. Deletion system so that I'd teachers and students are safe and schools. This is an incredibly daunting challenge of the country I'm a mom might have a six year old is doing a high rate of virtual and in person learning I know how hard. Virtual learning is on the teachers and know how hard it is on the kids. There is an enormous enormous costs to an action here. There's an enormous cost to not getting this money out the door. This is exactly what the American rescue plan is about it's about getting it standing up money for vaccines which is obviously critically important. But it's also about getting money to schools so that our kids. Kenya back at school right now we're looking at almost a year are now of kids being out of school. Being away from socialization of dealing with the challenges of virtual learning. This is an enormous burden it's that it's burden on families it's a burden on the students it's a burden on teachers who. Find virtual teaching to be an incredibly challenging as again at my experience with my own son is bad virtual learning his heart. And it's not ideal for kids and so what we need to do is cot when he we want to work with congress. To get the American rescue plan passed so that we can get the resource is out the door to open our schools frankly the cost of inaction here. It's too great. We're talking about the impact on and kids or again been asked slippery gear. But we're also talking about the dubbed big economic impact here of you know a year of loss learning. And potentially more so. We want to do it safely we're gonna follow the science obviously we are gonna work very hard to ensure that teachers are safe that students are safe. But in order to do that we need resources and that's why we need congress to pass the American rescue plan. Yeah and hopefully we can get those teachers vaccinated sooner than later. But president bite his one point nine trillion dollar covad relief package includes more checks for Americans in aid to struggling businesses. But Republicans and some Democrats are pushing back on the price tag and want to skillet back. Now the White House wants to get this aid to Americans asap. How long can you afford to negotiate before you have to go it alone like a week a month. Well I wouldn't put a timeline except to say that we are moving incredibly urgently we are moving past this is. You know again highly here's where I would also say in other questions about the price tag but. What is the cost of an action what is the cost of doing nothing and not getting the funding that we need to get. More shots and American arms to get schools reopen T get. Aid to small businesses who are struggling trying to stay open during this pandemic and a cost of inaction has. It is is it's almost unfathomable in some ways given what we've all been living there as a country for almost a year so. Our focus on moving urgently obviously the president is not working to try to aren't bipartisan support for this package there's. Absolutely bipartisan support this package in the country. You know eight dogs I think it's 70% of Americans. Supports the pieces of the American rescue plan. You know that there's really it shouldn't be partisan that this shouldn't be a partisan conversation I mean. It getting our kids back in schools both Democrats and Republicans want their kids back in school getting people vaccinated. Democrats and Republicans both want to get vaccinated we all want to work together to get this virus under control so we're moving quickly. We're working with congress we're hopeful that we're going to be able to get bipartisan support for this package that certainly where the American people are. Hi Kate on the unit president Biden short time in office he has already signed more than forty executive order is. I took particular issue with his rescinding of the so called Mexico City policy which will allow the US to fund groups that provide or promote abortion and other countries. I'm not an ever Cabrera and I was an aim at a person either part of it is my commitment to life it's a really big part of landmines. Ardently pro life it is a huge huge huge part of Hawaii avenue Marxist poll shows. It's 77%. Of Americans oppose that policy including 64% of people who identify themselves as pro choice. If president Biden wants to reach across the aisle and is this really the best way to do it. Well here's things your question again and here's what I would say about their global gag rule which is that. It's about getting access to safe health care safe reproductive health for women. Around the world in there have been a lot of studies have shown that the gag rule has not decreased number of abortions it's actually increase the number of unsafe. Abortions around the world so. This is a policy that's really about ensuring access to safe. Reliable health care for women all around the world what I would seem more broadly to your question about EOs ands working together. Know what president Biden has done in his first day is an office here is. Out reverse some of the most egregious actions of the trump administration. I'm like. Trumped executive orders. That allow for increased pollution coming out of factories across the country so. What he's done is look at some of the most egregious damaging actions of the trump administration. Done by executive order. And used his authority as president to roll those back and undo that damage and to start to get us on on a better pack. He is absolutely his preference is for legislative action he intends to do. The vast majority of his agenda via legislative action lucky you know him well again he was in the senate for 36 years. He believes I deeply in the role of the congress and is going intends to do at his agenda by. By legislation that's part of why we've RD proposed American rescue plan. Why we're working so hard to get a pass. I'm but. We are in a moment of crisis and so when he came into office he wanted to use the scope. This hour. Within did power his executive authority to roll back some of the most damaging things at the -- administration did to ensure that we're starting to make progress on. Cobain on the economy on racial equity on climate on immigration.

