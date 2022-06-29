Katherine Heigl gets emotional looking back at daughter Naleigh's ‘The View’ debut

On the daytime talk show, the actress explains why having a Thanksgiving birthday isn't all glitz and glam once you're an adult and shares what viewers can expect in season two of "Firefly Lane."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live