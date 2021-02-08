Transcript for Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer

Comedienne Kathy griffin has been mostly out of the spotlight since her controversial photo shoot that featured a graphic image of you-know-who. She's now opening up for the first time about falling victim to drug addiction and finding out she has cancer just a week ago, and how the backlash of that photo shoot put her in a very, very dark place. Take a look. To lose all my work overnight, and to be told by people in my own industry, it's leave the country for five years. You've shamed our industry, you know, on and on and on, and it definitely got to me, and so I got to the point where I kind of agreed, like, maybe it is time for me to go, and I have had a great life, and I don't think there's a next chapter for me, and what I think though really led to something that extreme was I had become very severely addicted to prescription pills. So I am in recovery, but I'm a drug addict. Really just days ago, like, I think two weeks ago, I was diagnosed with cancer. So as a friend of mine said, how many kicks in the nuts can you take? I'm, like, my nuts are pretty strong, but it's a challenge. It's a lot to unpack. I mean, sunny, what -- what strikes you about what she's saying here? Well, the real life effects of, you know, this cancel culture or consequence culture that we have on hyperdrive almost sometimes in our society. I think what struck me a lot was that, yes, her career was in a shambles because of her political speech, and that type of speech is usually protected, right? We want people to be able to -- to speak politically, to discuss how they feel, and she wasn't able to do that, and she I think was the first person after Colin Kaepernick where we really started seeing this effect of Donald Trump and how people sort of think that he was godlike in many respects, and I'm glad that she is in recovery, that she's sober. I'm glad that people are accepting her again. I know that she tweeted out that she was -- on January 21st saying, so am I uncanceled now? A lot of people said, yes, you are uncanceled, and it's terrible that this was the sort of reaction that she got from her political speech. Right. Sara, what about you when you heard the sum total of this? What went true your head? What shocked med more than the image griffin show which was inappropriate was the hysterical response to the image. Sunny referred to as hyperdrive of consequence culture, and I distinguish the consequences with cancel on this term. When the punishment fit the crime. To me this was a full cancellation when there's no end to the trolling and the dragging and to be clear, I didn't approve of the image, but what showed me more of humanity was the response to it by the people that took on this, you know, self-deputized role of coming after her family, throwing things at her on stage, calling her and literally just dragging her, harassing her, and also the friends that didn't call her. That said a lot about them too because that's when you need to come through for someone. You can have friends that take missteps or do something, and you got to still be a friend. You don't walk away, and I think that this, you know, people spend so little time working on themselves these days, and so much time dragging everyone this is a comedian. Her intent was to make you laugh. She didn't make us laugh. Take a moment, apologize, move on and let her live. I mean, it's -- the whole story epitomizes the times we're living in. Joy, you know Kathy really well. I know Kathy really well. When you heard all this, what was your -- what ran through your mind? Well, just to come off of what sunny just said, she's a comedian. Just this week, Kevin Mccarthy thinks she's a comedian when he said it will be hard not to hit Pelosi with her gavel if he becomes speaker. There's a movement for him to resign or apologize. So the cancel culture only goes one way? That's one point. In the 2016 campaign, let's remember that trump vowed to bring back torture. He advocated the beating of protesters at his rallies. He promised he would pay the legal fees of anyone who assaulted his opponents, okay? The fish stinks from the head and that side has been promoting violence from the giddy-up, and we have been listening to it for four years. We did listening to it for four years, and so there's that, and then, you know, she says that she didn't smoke, but she was -- this is maybe a little bit out I'm not sure, but she was subjected to a lot of secondhand smoke as all of us comedians -- I mean, we used to be on stage and there was always a joke. What are we? Electing a pope? Because there was so much smoke in the room or it felt like downtown beijing, you know? There is that part too, and let us not really forget that, you know, I believe in the mind/body connection and the girl was so stressed out. Who knows what happened to her immune system over this period of time? There's so many things to look at in this one case of Kathy, and we're sorry that this happened to you, Kathy. Very sorry. I know that you'll be better though. I saw that you thought the prognosis was excellent. It looked like it was. So good luck. So Meghan, when you heard Kathy talking about all this, what went through your mind? Well, first I just want to, you know, say it's terrible and very scary to be diagnosed with cancer and it's very tragic to hear of her having an opioid addiction. Both things have hit my family very hard, and it's, you know, just horrific to go through as someone who's a bystander let alone actually going through it yourself. So, you know, my heart goes out to her in that way, and I hope for a very speedy recovery. I think in regards to why she was canceled, I remember at the moment it wasn't just a picture. She held up a severed bloody head of president trump. It's so graphic that we can't actually show it on the show. I don't know if you saw. It's pixelated and I wondered if the show would have the same reaction if a conservative comedian held up a severed bloody head of vice president Harris, president Obama, president Biden. I think we would have less reticent to have forgiveness. I'm going to name drop. Clay Aiken, she made very, very, very homophobic jokes about him when he was still in the closet. That was 2002, 2003 when it was acceptable. He's one of the last people you can make homophobic jokes about and it's socially acceptable. He's lucky he didn't become an opioid addict given the degree of bullying he went through when he was struggling to come out of the closet. You can go online and see the jokes she made about him and other comedians, but she led it. If she's doing soul searching about what could have happened with my friend. I don't like her. I'll never like her for all the jokes she made about clay, and I don't like seeing severed heads of anyone because it reminds me of what ISIS does to our soldiers. Okay. For me, you know, it was a really bad misstep and I disagree with you, Meghan, because I think had anyone seen that image of a severed head with someone, it wouldn't matter who it was left or right, I think the response that we had initially was, this is not a good -- this is a bad joke. Comics make missteps. It happens. Cancel culture I understand because no amount of apologies can people accept, you know, I'm still getting crap for stuff that happened 15 years ago. So it's, you know, people always bring stuff out. I love Kathy as a person. I don't want anybody to two -- go through this, and I don't want anybody to go through this. I want to say if you want to see more of Kathy's interview, tonight on "Nightline" on ABC,

