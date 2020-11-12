-
Now Playing: 17 states back Trump election lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rejects Republican election challenge
-
Now Playing: Why Emily Oster made her own COVID-19 database| FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Katie Porter reacts to heated exchange with Steve Mnuchin over COVID-19 relief
-
Now Playing: Republicans in Congress join Trump in trying to overturn election
-
Now Playing: Trump gains support in bid to overturn election
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines Thursday: Dec. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: 17 states back Trump in longshot Supreme Court ask
-
Now Playing: First ladies discuss being kind, paying it forward this holiday season amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden targeted in tax probe
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden reveals he is subject of federal tax probe
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Biden makes groundbreaking pick for defense secretary
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - Supreme Court denies Trump election lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: DACA ruling excites recipients
-
Now Playing: Search for migrant parents continues
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden Introduces his secretary of defense pick