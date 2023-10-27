Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elle Key talk new book

The couple discuss how their upbringings have influenced their sense of humor and why they wanted to bring their podcast “The History of Sketch Comedy” to the page.

October 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live