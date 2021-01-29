Transcript for Keegan-Michael Key's wife has huge role in his podcast

How fast changing world traditions like the White House correspondents dinner are important. Let us. Because despite our differences we count on the press to shed light on the most important issues of the day. Bill didn't come on. Above all why he didn't fixed. So I'll hook can forget Keegan Michael Kidd as loop there president Obama's anger translator at the 2015 White House correspondents dinner the heavyweight and actor writer and producer rose to fame as half of the grill the brilliant sketch comedy duo low key and PL. And he clearly knows what he's talking about in his new podcast the history of sketch comedy so please welcome Keegan. Michael Kinney I do we. Marriage and later. It completely forgot what it did on the planet. The the average and I'd Kagan did you notice that a Washington audience doesn't laugh at anything that of the worst audience has performed at Washington at. You just want to Candice out they don't laugh. It's an. It is they'd tough crowd you're right joint it was a a crock I am very fortunate that night to have some friendly fire in the audience did it goes. I'm locked up my heart at the and it never ordered out that I heard her look burn toxic laughing. Yeah. Let's hit a big big dog. About god Laverne Cox yeah. The last time the new era you're out of it you actually attempting to help you remember this is setting new Guinness world record for number of balloons popped with the New York I'm. And Benny and I were invested that you were now we didn't break that record has thinking you remember that case is fondly as we deal. I do I do see I do because you. Also looked at also partly sunny what we working we didn't know exactly was happening and we are working there were three people we want to their yeah. Extra element that I was carrying a human and I want not my best it was hard look at Evelyn I had went up when I think it. I think any of the people in the community quarterbacks and a hole in the ordinance. Up. Look that up. We did our best we did remitted valued at. He again I don't obvious so much and I got to tell you I think. Think I could be really good at anger translator and I could do it in three languages I feel like I've been doing it for four years. I didn't you you've mixed coming up M politics before I Obama. Anger translator Luther. And you just posted a preinaugural virtual concert for president Biden doesn't that feel so good president Biden let me thank edit again. And the one epidemic first started at you even shot a funny video with him about social distancing how how good does that Theo. You have a high a precedent who can laugh at himself again who who helped how good does it feel to have comedy and politics the F thing again. It's it's so liberating you know it's so wonderful that we have this opportunity with us up with this wonderful met with so effusive. So oh bid and sold locally each he's just it's interesting he's as advertised. And I just where it gets a wonderful sense of humor two blocks that held the jokes and I just really appreciate this gregarious nature that he's he's a very good. Comedic partner to hat. And I really I really it was a blessing to be up to them I'm I'm just I'm just over the. Well yeah Kagan not for nothing but tribe was a great target for comedians I mean come not for you got jokes on him. That's good that Biden is not easy to make fun I regret and I hope comedy career went down with Tuttle when Obama got end. Bush was a great target you know anyway let's talk about your new podcast the history of sketch comedy. Already there's a lot of ground from the jokes and ancient Greece to the sketch shows of the present day what do you say to someone who has wondered whether the ancient Greece. What ancient Greece has to do with that shows like key in PO wants or sad night line. Well it's saying we discovered. Are researching. This piece that. A lot of the humor that we find but each day woods was such it was what's funny 2000 years ago. People were people were taking jabs at politicians people were telling jokes about up couples about you know husbands and wives in the sexual dynamics about a joke. Out ever stop and he's the great Greek playwright arm was telling jokes he can theater writers roulette Saturday at live today. And I think the thing that you can tell people is up what's fascinating is that. Things that were funny they're there are there'd be certain things that are funny now they're timeless they'll be funny forever they were funny two dozen years ago. And the funny today it and through research they kept that kept on playing out as weird as we did the the the podcast. Well in the first episode of the podcast you actually talked. About growing up in Detroit and the moment you realized as a kid that you wanted to do sketch comedy. Continue tell us about that I know we're running out of time but I I want to get that in. Yeah arm arm into his Eddie Murphy I was watching Saturday Night Live and there's a sketch with Eddie Murphy and Stevie Wonder and it made my father out. And I looked at my dad and all I thought was if Beck you make that. I love I want this to be part of my life. New. Looking in your wife well actually co wrote the pod cast and directed it I know she's there just stop cam rat can these they had Eric certainly. To comment here you. Hi all there's this. How right Gallup so well yeah hey can I working together Aaron and Al how can you stop yourself from laughing. When you watch Keegan perform these classic comedy that. Her. The idea kind of came for our meat seen him and knowing that he had this encyclopedic knowledge of sketch comedy. And so during quarantine I just. We both love comedy it's something that we've really yeah. Our whole like Qaeda relationship has been based on things different for any analyzing why. And I just you know maybe during party we could puts together put out something that's joy and has some light some levity in the world maybe we could use a little bit of that right now. And I just really wrote as much as I could to what I thought. As the Keating you can do this and then when he says to me there's. Like some stuff renewal will get ticked under 21 shrimp it no don't know. You're gonna do warmer day used Stuart hall. I was like these I don't agenda what she went out about the characters. But it's funny because of what uncle that they're they're oh well. Yeah. And I just and I figured I'd I'd figured we'd shared you know we've we've spent so much time working together. It's it's like we can finish each other's and this is sandwiches. We did what America really look like eight. We don't work out so long that we can finish each other's sandwiches. Don't get what you were. So basically. Rest of us were drinking at making sourdough bread you guys were being productive yeah. I'd also you know this. There is nothing more important relationship and laughing together and having fun with the each other so thank you so much for coming on and giving us a little luck Leavitt it was lovely to say you know.

