Transcript for R. Kelly denies claims made by his accusers

So, whoopi is still out getting better and better and will be back at the table soon. Yes. She's getting better. R. Kelly just did an explosive interview with Gayle king to defend himself against a slew of sexual abuse allegations including some with underage women and accusations he held women against their will. Watch this. I think the point you're making is -- and correct me if I'm wrong -- that you have never held anybody against their will? I don't need to. Why would I? How stupid would R. Kelly, with all I've been through in my way, way past, to hold somebody -- is this camera on me? Yes. That's stupid. Use your common sense. Robert. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fighting for my Life. Y'all killing me with this ! So, where is Oprah when you need her? In this interview -- is this interview going to change anybody's minds or do you think he did harm to himself with this interview? I think it hurt him but first of all, kudos to Gayle king. You mentioned Oprah but what a good job she did staying so composed. He was so angry. You said he was kind of a bully in that. A bully. She did not change her demeanor. And every time he goes like this, and punching, you can just imagine what a punch from that man would feel like. You know what got me though is, what I found with people that lie, they oftentimes punt the blame on anything but themselves. So any question -- and Gayle asked him a lot of great ones. It was either the parents' fault, it was the fact that other men have far more women than he did. It was never him taking the blame for anything or the fact that he did anything wrong in this. All I kept on thinking was, where is his lawyer and how could his lawyer allow him to do this. It was just so shocking. Lawyers typically in a courtroom never let a defendant testify because you have the right not to testify against yourself, and that old adage that anything you say can and will be held against you in a court of law, that really is true. I mean, people remember that when Bill Cosby took the deposition it was held against him in a crt of law and he's now in prison. Does everybody remember the Jerry Sandusky case when Bob Costas gave that interview and Jerry Sandusky was asked, do you like underage boys and he was like, I like to be around young people. That showed up at his trial. That's all I kept on thinking. If women get up there and he has ten counts of sex abuse against him, if women get up there and testify that he was controlling, that he was angry, that he was aggressive, the prosecutors are just going to put that tape in and say exhibit a. That's what was shocking. Either he went rogue against an attorney's advice or his attorney should be disbarred. I remember, sunny, that he's been to trial before. Yes. He's had allegations like this before in 2008 and he was able to charm his way and spin his way -- He said he beat the case. And get the sympathy on his side before and beat the case. Yeah. I think he's doing this interview because he thinks he can do this again, but this is a very different time. This is the me too era, and I think that matters and means Yes. First of all, like you said, I mean, he married 15-year-old Aaliyah. Remember the 2008 interview with Turay, when Turay asked him if he went to teenage girls and he said when you say teenage how old are we talking? This is 2008. Obviously my opinion on him changed as well during the documentary, but again, we know who R. Kelly is. Much like Michael Jackson yesterday, ever since Aaliyah and Turay, I thought he was also a pervert. The alleged tape that went around, that was happening when I was growing up. Alleged pervert. Also, you remember the Chappelle show joke about it. There were a lot of things about his sexual perversions that are in the pop culture but in the me too era we're looking at it through a different lens. Again, kudos to Gayle king. He was trying to intimidate her physically as well as yelling. I can't imagine being in that kind of situation. You guys know me, I probably wouldn't have handled it -- She was thoroughly unbothered. She seems unbothered. That doesn't mean she was. You are both lawyers so you look at the facts. I'm a very emotional person. I respond based off of emotions and feelings, and if he was hoping to get any sort of sympathy from this interview, I think it did the exact opposite of maybe what he was wanting. I left there thinking this guy first of all didn't come across well. Something is clearly going on, and also very angry, very angry. But it's the same people that are bringing girls around him, teenage girls, are the same people allowing him to do this interview. All the enablers around him. There's a thing about him being famous, which we talked about yesterday with Michael. It's the fame part, you know. A lot of these so-called perversion stories are about famous people. There was another part of the interview that struck me when Gayle asked him about his desire for younger women and being with one woman -- more than one woman, and I think we have that clip. What kind of father, what kind of mother will sell they daughter to a man? Who did that? How come it was okay for me to see them until they wasn't getting no money from it? Why would you take your daughter -- if I were going to take my daughter and she's 19 years old to a 49-year-old icon, whatever, celebrity, R. Kelly concert, whoever it is, I'm not going to put her on the stage. You're saying the parents handed their daughters over to you? Is that what you're saying to us? Absolutely. That was difficult. He was very clever though. He uses the number 19 right in there, like they're bringing their daughters to me, their 19-year-old daughters. And the parents are saying that that is not true. If anybody has seen the documentary, they're saying she was 17. They have text messages that say he was having sex with her when she was 17. He says also in the interview that the two women are living with him and they're both his girlfriends at the same time and she shouldn't judge him because he knows a lot of men who have many women at the same time. If you haven't seen the documentary, I urge you to because I think there are so many lessons about the enabling entourage. And the grooming. One of the things that touched me deeply are the parents. The parents are trying to get ahold of these women and rescue these women all across the country. They never gave up on their daughters. A lot of this is happening and has been brought to life because those parents had the courage to speak, because his ex-wife had the courage to speak and talk about the things, the horrible things, that he allegedly did to so there's a lot of bravery. There's a lot of courage that has come about in order to get us to the place he is now. The common theme in all of these is what you brought up, joy, fame. Fame has an ability to blind side people and make them think it's okay because it's Michael Jackson. If it was some random older age man you would never let your child sleep in a bed with him. But because they are who they are -- What bothers me is that -- Underage girls, he wasn't famous. He was just wealthy with a bunch of enablers. I think it's the highest streamed and watched documentary of all time but what bothers me is he sold out a concert after the documentary aired. So there's still people going to his concert, buying his music and we have to fight back with our pocketbook. As you always say, stop going to this man's concerts, stop supporting someone who has a sex trafficking ring which is what I believe after that documentary in his house -- allegedly, my producer, sorry. I believe that. You have a legal note now. Because of me, I'm sorry. Chicago prosecutors have charged Kelly with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Three of the four alleged victims were underage when the suspected crimes are said to have happened. Kelly has denied the allegations and has pleaded not guilty. I also want to say that the evidence they have is DNA evidence. They say they have the victims' testimony and they also say they have some of the crimes on video. That's a very strong case. Does anybody ever just go, yeah, I did it, I'm guilty. No, they all deny.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.