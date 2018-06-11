Kenan Thompson reacts to Pete Davidson's recent controversy

More
The "Saturday Night Live" star talks about his co-star's controversial joke, and opens up about his new movie "The Grinch."
8:30 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kenan Thompson reacts to Pete Davidson's recent controversy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59003462,"title":"Kenan Thompson reacts to Pete Davidson's recent controversy","duration":"8:30","description":"The \"Saturday Night Live\" star talks about his co-star's controversial joke, and opens up about his new movie \"The Grinch.\"","url":"/theview/video/kenan-thompson-reacts-pete-davidsons-recent-controversy-59003462","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.