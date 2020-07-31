Kerry Washington, Brigitte Amiri on ‘The Fight’ and ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project

More
Washington and ACLU’s deputy director discuss the documentary, which shows the organization’s battle against the Trump administration’s policies on voting, reproductive and gay rights.
6:18 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kerry Washington, Brigitte Amiri on ‘The Fight’ and ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:18","description":"Washington and ACLU’s deputy director discuss the documentary, which shows the organization’s battle against the Trump administration’s policies on voting, reproductive and gay rights.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"72106130","title":"Kerry Washington, Brigitte Amiri on ‘The Fight’ and ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project","url":"/theview/video/kerry-washington-brigitte-amiri-fight-aclu-reproductive-freedom-72106130"}