Now Playing: Front-line advocates speak on the life of Aimee Stephens

Now Playing: Couple says they've saved 68 lives and counting after surviving COVID-19

Now Playing: Puerto Rico gets hit by Hurricane Isaias and COVID-19

Now Playing: Eric Garner’s mother speaks out about protests and the march for justice

Now Playing: Hurricane Isaias approaches the East Coast

Now Playing: Jobless benefits expired

Now Playing: Deadly Marines training accident

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: East Coast braces for Hurricane Isaias

Now Playing: FabFitFun’s Katie Ann Rosen Kitchens previews what’s in the fall box

Now Playing: Bear rolls trash bin along Florida driveway before feasting on its contents

Now Playing: Best ways to snack healthy during your road trip

Now Playing: 'GMA's' Pet of the Week: Meet Milo

Now Playing: How to work out with items you have at home

Now Playing: Rihanna expands her empire with Fenty Skin for every skin tone

Now Playing: How teachers and kids can navigate challenges in the new school year

Now Playing: A look at Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ and how fans are reacting

Now Playing: Breonna Taylor appears on cover of O, The Oprah Magazine

Now Playing: John Lewis laid to rest in Atlanta