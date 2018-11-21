Transcript for Kristin Chenoweth on teaming up with Whoopi Goldberg for 'I'm Coming Home'

??? It's all about popular ??? ??? it's not about aptitude or very shrewd to thee ??? ??? very, very popular like me ??? Wind machine, wind machine. Cutbacks, even in oz. That was Kristin Chenoweth blowing the roof off the joint to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Broadway smash hit "Wicked." I'm still amazed that she's able to pack so much talent -- she's this big. You can just put her in a pocketbook and take her wherever you want to. Please welcome one of the greats of all time, Ms. Kristin Chenoweth. ??? You are too much. I love you. I love you too. It's so good to see you. You too. They got a pillow for me so I can see over this table. How tall are you? I'm 4'11". Oh, that's not so bad. And I'm going to heaven and it makes me feel ten feet tall. I'm a super fan and I went to the 15th anniversary, if anyone saw it, fantastic. 15th anniversary of "Wicked." It was a huge moment with you and idina Menzel. I want to know when was the moment you realize that your role would become so iconic? Opening night in San Francisco. We opened in San Francisco I went, this show -- not only are these roles going to hit because it was me too, before me too. I knew it and I said where do I sign for ten years on the dotted line? I was thinking about the advance. I knew. I already knew. Then we opened on Broadway but I knew. And "Wicked" wasn't received critically as great as it should have been but it didn't matter. I see that you're fully dressed but you forgot something today. What was it? I knew someone was going to tell you, joy. I forgot my panties. Oh! She forgot her underwear. Yes, I understand. I heard it in the hallway. The producers were on their microphone saying Kristin forgot her panties. I put on my dress and I'm like, it's awfully breezy down there. That's your air conditioning. That's right. As long as it comes in a package, I'm happy. So you made your grand entrance in some kind of flying bubble thing. Weren't you scared? It's high up like that. That makes me nervous. I was kind of nervous. When I went up, I had to go at five minutes to 8 and we passed all the crew in the wings. I'm like, bye, bye, bye. Then, yeah, it was a little nervous but I was harnessed so tightly. But that string could break. I did have a bad neck injury during it. I remember thinking, oh, no, the doctor had given me some medication -- Pain meds? Yeah. Should have told me to take a little less than my own body weight. So this is a note for y'all. I came out in that bubble and I was like, ah. I'm so happy. The wicked witch of the west is dead. I could hardly talk. But anyway -- Were you on that same medication today when you forgot your drawers? Huh? We've been friends a long time so we're silly. Listen, together we've been working on this Thanksgiving day special called "I'm coming home." And we sent you back home to Oklahoma where you surprised your old high school drill team. Yeah. They had a surprise for you too as it turns out. Shall we look at the clip? Let's do. Clip. Oh! Okay, so, can I see? All: Yes! Kristin, I think there's somebody you want to see. It's your coach. So glad to see you. Are you doing okay? I'm happy to see you. I'm so happy to see you. That's nice. Got to you, huh? That's what I want to know. What was it like? Because it's really something when you go back to where you grew up. I mean, what was the biggest shock for you? That I was -- I thought I was a lot taller than I was. Everything was so small. But also just like that teacher, I didn't realize she was going to be there. She just instilled in me to be on time, to be professional, but she also was a positive role model, you did good, Kristin. I see that they're still doing it and it made me really proud. I was so proud of it. She believed in you. She did. She believed in me and she believed in all us girls. I want to say when you go home, if you haven't gone home, you should go home because it becomes about a bigger deal than yourself. You grew up with the arts, am I right? I did. I grew up in broken arrow, Oklahoma. There weren't many arts but what there was I did it. You absorbed whatever you could. Yes. Now I understand you're paying it back. What are you doing? About ten years ago they opened the performing arts center at broken arrow and named the theatre the Kristin Chenoweth theatre. I said I'm not old enough to have that and they said no, you are. But you're famous enough. Thank you. I had a heart attack. I was like, no, not yet. What are you going to do with that when you see your name on there, your grand dad's name and family name. I thought I'm going to start a Broadway boot camp. Last year we had over 1,000 kids. I had only pick 40. And we do seven-day intensive, singing, acting, dancing, and then we put on a show at the end. I've got future Tony and grammy award winners. It's such a comfort to go home. You are going to my hometown very soon, Salt Lake City, Utah, performing with the tabernacle. It's a huge deal. You know the tabernacle. It is the biggest event of the year. I'm excited because growing up, you know, in Oklahoma we didn't have Broadway. We didn't have -- we just didn't have that stuff. So I watched the tabernacle Christmas special every year. Though we don't agree on everything the same, I think it's important for me as a musician to get to make music with people that I have felt have made beautiful music most of my life. So I get to do it. I'm excited. It's a big deal. I have a dog Bernie. Oh, I know. I know Bernie. He's on Instagram @berniebehar if you want to check him out. He has about 30,000 followers already, this dog. I know. It's an embarrassment because I don't have that many. I understand that you have a dog also. What's your dog's name? My dog is thunder and she's rapidly coming close to 30,000 followers. How come yours has a sock line and mine doesn't? I don't know, joy. Get on it. You have a sock line for this dog, right? The socks came out yesterday. Oh, my gosh. And you know, I think they're great stocking stuffers but I mean, I'm like a mom. I think my kid's the cutest. I love Bernie but I love thunder. They're both cute. They are. That's a cute dog. I rescued her two years ago and she changed my life. I love her. Rescues are great. ??? Rescue me ??? I was adopted. Some would say that I was rescued. You're a rescue also, I forgot. Yeah. So it comes full circle. Exactly. That's what that "Coming home" special did for me. It was awesome. Thank y'all for having me. We love you. Thanks to Kristin Chenoweth. You can catch our Thanksgiving

