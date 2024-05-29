First lady Dr. Jill Biden talks age in the 2024 race, role of women voters

"This election is not about age ... it's about character,” the first lady said. “You have two choices, my husband Joe, who you all know, who has integrity ... or you have chaos."

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live