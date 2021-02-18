Transcript for Laverne Cox opens up about creating a better relationship with herself in pandemic

Let's start with a hot topic. On his first day in office, president Biden signed an executive order preventing discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, including in school sports. Now at least six states are advancing legislation to band or restrict transgender athletes from competing in women's sports saying it creates an uneven playing field. What's your reaction to that? That was a really interesting and complicated conversation, and I'm not an expert on sports, but what I do know is that the olympic committee has created standards and guidelines so that trans women can compete in sports, and that it is fair, and so there are guidelines that exist, and I think that's something that the government should not be weighing in on. I think on another note, there's another issue in Alabama, my home state. I was born in mobile, Alabama, where they want to criminalize doctors for treating transgender children, and I think that's an issue that should be between parents, children and their doctors. So I think there are some issues. There are way bigger issues to be concerned about in this country right now. We have a global pandemic. People need to raise the employment rate. We need the voting rights act passed. Congratulations because your 2020 documentary "Disclosure," is getting Oscar buzz, and your movie. -- "Promising young woman" movie is getting rave reviews. I watched it with my friend and I was, like, whoa. It's an incredible movie, and I can't sit through movies anymore with my attention span, and I loved it. You play the best friend of Carey mulligan who takes revenge on sexual predpredators. You call it the post-me too what do you mean by that? I said, this film could be an opportunity for us to have a sense of justice that we don't often get for survivors of sexual assault in real life, and I think the backlash to me too sort of took precedence over us really having a real conversation about consent. How do we have conversations with our children of all genders about what consent looks like? How do we have conversations with adults about what that looks like, and grieve and heal? Those are the conversations we didn't really have post-me too, and I think this film is entertaining and is amazing, and it's a roller coaster ride, but I think this film can also give us an opportunity to have that conversation. Laverne, you just launched a fantastic new podcast, "The Laverne cox show," where you talk with experts about really a wide range of topics from race and politics to dating over 40 to fat shaming, and diet culture. Really important episode. You wanted to showcase conversations that you are having in private, but just aren't being seen publicly. Tell us about that. It's called "The Laverne cox show," so it's really conversations -- whatever conversations I want to talk about, and I'm interested in having conversations that give me new perspective so that I can live my life differently. I am interested in really having a spiritual makeover. In the first episode of the show, I talked to Renee brown who has been a major teacher for me over the years, and I talk about moving beyond us versus them and the political environment we live in right now, and it's -- the episode that comes out today, we talk about diet culture and fatphobia, and there's just -- I think there's so often -- I love shows like "The view," but sometimes you need a podcast to really, like, delve deeper into issues and subject matter so that we can -- I mean, I take notes and I -- these are things that I'm working on so that I can live a better life, so you can be the very best version of myself, and that's what I want people to be able to give -- have for themselves as a takeaway from this podcast, to become the best versions of themselves. Absolutely, and you actually say you have a dream guest that you would love to have on. Tell us who is it, and what's the first thing you would want to ask? I have many dream guests, but I think you may be referring to Beyonce. I actually have an episode coming up where I get a guy named Kevin Alrich who wrote a book about Beyonce, and we have an episode coming up about Beyonce, and I would love to have her on. We have a lot of conversations coming up with a lot of incredible people. So yeah. Laverne, this past year was very tough on a lot of us, I think, with the pandemic and the social isolation, et cetera, but you've said that you really struggled because when you're alone, you can be really hard on I guess there's a lot of -- you just sort of ruminating about what's wrong with yourself. Is that what you are talking about, and how do you try to counteract that kind of self-criticism? Thank you for having about that. I think for me, I grew up -- I grew up in mobile, Alabama, and I grew up being told that everything about me was wrong. It's a black person, as a gender nonconforming person, I was really feminine growing up and I internalized those voices. We can internalize the voices of our bullies and it can take a long time to let go of those voices, and when I was alone, those voices came back and I was, like, wait. What am I saying to myself about myself, and I had to slow myself down, get clear about what those things were, reality check those things, and then, like, create new thoughts, create new neuropathways of -- and ways of being, and in one of the episodes of the podcast, we talk about attachment theory, and a lot of that -- that's a really crucial -- you have to listen to the episode, burr attachment theory between birth and 3 years old, a lot of our relationships to ourselves and attachment can begin to form how we think about ourselves into adulthood. So yeah. A lot of the work I did last year, a lot of the work I'm doing with the podcast, it's about having a spiritual makeover, and having a better relationship to myself, and I'm slowing myself down. You can see I'm a fast talker. So I have to slow myself down, slow my thoughts down and be really Kinder and gentler to Well, you can have a break

