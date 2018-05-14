Her father's critics are 'going to have to answer for their own conscience:' Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain talked more about the ongoing drama surrounding comments White House communications aide Kelly Sadler made about Sen. John McCain and his cancer battle.
2:36 | 05/14/18

