Linsey Davis celebrates uniqueness and similarities with new children's book

The ABC News Live anchor discusses how her new children's book, "The Smallest Spot of a Dot," celebrates "the big ways that we're the same and the little ways that we're different."

January 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live