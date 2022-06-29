Marcus Samuelsson talks about new restaurant

As the chef set an al fresco menu for "The View" co-hosts in the Bahamas, he shared what he's serving up at his new restaurant and his mission to open restaurants in Black neighborhoods.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live