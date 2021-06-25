Transcript for Margaret Cho on working with good friend Iliza Shlesinger for movie, ‘Good on Paper’

Margaret, hello. Hello. So great to see you, Margaret. Thank you. We were just talking to Sinead o'connor. You probably didn't see it, but -- and then somebody told me that you're a big fan, and that she was a big inspiration in your life, and part of a decision to shave your head years ago? Yeah. Tell us about that. Yes. I love it. I love the look, except it gets real itchy when it grows out. That's probably why she didn't let it grow out because it gets to a, like, a weird q-tip length and you can't do anything with it won't lay down. It comes and it's just so straight. It's very itchy. She's amazing. She is amazing. And I'm so -- Amazing. I'm honored to be on the show with her and you. So thank you. Your new movie, "Good on paper" was written by your good friend and fellow comedienne iliza shlesinger and it's based on a true dating horror story that actually happened to her. Tell us about that, and why you say it wasn't exactly a stretch to play her character? I play her best friend. Iliza and I are good friends in life. I am a gay as the character is a gay. So it really makes sense, you know? But it's very scary because sometimes we push down our own instincts when we're trying to get romantic, and it really gets kind of like hazy. Like, you don't know what you feel because you're so influenced by society telling us, we can't be alone. We have to find the one. Whoever the one is, or just get anybody so you have one. And speaking of dating horrors, there's a new Netflix show called "Sexy beasts" where people can go on blind dates in elaborate costumes. Do you think that's a good way to meet someone? This is very David attenboro to me. Is this -- it's very wildlife. I think it's so cute. I love it actually. I think it's really adorable. I love the idea of this because then you're not -- we live in such a visually stimulated society in that everything is about your social media feed and what you look like, and what you're curated like and what it looks like from the outside. It gives a chance to get to know people inside which I think is beautiful. It's way too much work for a blind date, but listen. Margaret, you have been doing standup for decades, and I was so happy to read you're returning to the stage with "Fresh off the bloat". Yes. I hope you're coming to Miami. When you -- I will. Oh, good. When you started in the '80s, there were very few women doing standup, and even fewer asian-americans. How did your parents, Korean immigrants react when you first told them, hey. You know what, I'm going to go do comedy, and do you think - representation has improved recently? Representation has improved so greatly recently, and that's really incredible, and now I am so much a huge fan of aqua Fina, and Ken joeng, and I finally get to see a generation of medians who you got to influence, but my parents were very confused because there's no standup comedy in Korea. They have a long tradition of standup comedy in Japan, but not they have sketch comedy in Korea, but it's not the same. They didn't get it although they're funny people and I talk about them a lot in my act and they love show business now. So it was hard for them to accept. Also I started very young, and that was also hard for them to accept. Well, Margaret, we're also celebrating pride month here at "The view" and you say that you have always felt apart of the lgbtq community growing up, and the gay bookstore your family owned, but when you came out as bisexual, it wasn't something your parents understood. Would you mind telling us a little more about that? At first, I came out as a lesbian in the '80s, and I had the sort of, like, mohawk -- the mohican, and I had the bike chain and the messenger bag, and a CD player that I would listen to on my bike that would skip and I wouldn't stop coming out. I wouldn't stop coming out as a lesbian, and I switched it all for a juicy track suit and a flip phone and highlights in my hair and became straight, and I was, like, the in between. My parents loved the lesbian. My parents loved the straight woman, but the bisexual, they were, like, oh, no. Because bisexuality to them is really what people say wn they're coming out as gay and they're not comfortable coming out as gay so they say they're bi in hopes they'll be able to quote/unquote soften the blow. It's often deemed as a connecting flight like Dallas to ft. Worth or Charlotte or the Frankfurt, but it's a real destination and a real place to be which I'm at. Well, I have to say I have been such a fan of yours for such a long time, and I loved this movie, "Good on paper." I watched it with my family, and we laughed all night, but you have been an outspoken activist about the alarming spike in Asian violence recently, and on the second season of your podcast "The Margaret Cho: The mortal minority," you delved into this. Why was it something you felt was really important to explore? I think because I didn't know anything about our history in America, but we have been here since 1849, and I felt that the cyclical nature of the violence against us happens so much when America is in crisis. Our americanness comes into question. So that happened after the gold rush with all of these different incidents in different chinatowns all over America, and it happened in the internment camps after World War II. It happened when the auto industry was changing over here in the '80s, and the L.A. Riots, and it's happening now in the midst of this pandemic, and so it's a cyclical thing. Our thanks to Margaret Cho. "Good on paper" is now on Netflix, and you can listen to her podcast, "The Margaret Cho: Mortal minority," wherever you get your podcasts.

