Transcript for Mark Cuban on economy and what worries him most amid pandemic

about the immediate critical need. The life and death of the immediate situation. Which is right. But don't underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling and the emotional health issues. We ask for mental health professionals to voluntarily sign up to provide online mental health services. 6,000 mental health professionals agreed to volunteer to provide mental health services for people who need it. How beautiful is that? And the hotline is 1(844)863- 9314. You can call that hotline and you can schedule an appointment with the mental health professional. Totally free. To talk to them about what you are feeling and what stress you are feeling. And again, god bless the 6,000 mental health professionals who are doing this 100% free. On top of whatever they have to do in their normal practice. And I'm sure during the normal practice they're busy. So this is really an extraordinary, extraordinary step by them. Federal government. I spoke with president trump several times. I spoke with him last night and I spoke with him this morning. I have spoken to people in the white house who are handling these operations and I have spoken with the vice president. I have spoken with Jared Kushner who is a new Yorker. He knows New York. And he's working in the white house and he's -- he's been extraordinarily helpful. On all of these situations. What we're -- what we're working on is a common challenge. No one has these ventilators and no one ever anticipated a situation where you would need this number of ventilators to deal with the public health emergency. So we have purchased everything that can be purchased. We're now in a situation that we're trying to accelerate production of these ventilators. And a ventilator is a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.