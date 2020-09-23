Transcript for Mark Kelly Doesn't Support 'defund the police' movement, says reform is 'necessary'

Yes, captain Kelly. which has been presented by Republican senators for over 30 years and has voted Republican in every single Republican election except one in 1952, that the state has the chance to have going entirely blue this election cycle. The polls indicate that it seems it's more than likely heading that way. What do you attribute the shift to because it's really been fascinating to watch? You know, I don't -- well, first of all, I don't know who hands out the colors like there must be somebody in Washington, D.C. That does that, but I think Folks that are willing to work across the aisle to get things done. I mean, your dad did that. their health care. They're worried about social security. They're worried about medicare becoming a voucher program. We have climate issues here, border security issues and often Washington has been failing the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.