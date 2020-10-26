Transcript for Mark Meadows' conflicting COVID-19 messaging

America just hit one of the -- one of the highest one-day totals of new covid cases since the start of the pandemic. So yesterday white house chief of staff mark meadows made a surprising statement about their plan to handle things, and then tried to clean things up this morning. Take a look. We're not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations -- Why aren't we going to control the pandemic? It is a contagious virus just like the flu. The only person waving a white flag is Joe Biden. When we look at this, we're going to defeat the virus. We're not going to control it. We will try to contain it as best we can. It's -- I mean -- it's nutty. I don't know what Y guys -- I don't know what to think about anhis, but what do you make of these statements?I mean you're not going to get it, but you are going to fight it, but you're not going to fight it the way the white mask -- what does this mean, sunny? Could you configure what he was talking about? Well, you know, I think the first statement that we heard from mark meadows is probably the most candid statement that we've heard from the administration, that they are unable to contain the virus they have been unable to contain the virus, and that is why, you know, over 220,000 Americans have died because this administration has been painfully and woefully inadequate and mismanaged this pandemic, you know, on Saturday we've nearly I think 84,000 new cases that came up. Yeah. And that is just 39 cases shy of our all-time high in terms of contracting the virus, and experts have told us. Right. And have told us repeatedly that if there was a national mandate to wear masks, 130,000 lives could be saved by the spring, yet this administration has done nothing. So the fact now that mark meadows is again saying something like Joe Biden is waving a white mask, again ridiculing the fact that the vice president is following CDC guidelines, following science and trying to save lives by example just goes to show you where this administration is, and it's just very sad that they don't care about the American Well, Sara, what did you think when you heard both of these explanations? I mean, why do you think they keep flubbing this? Well, I think that this has become all political strategy and not much public health. At this point, it doesn't serve them politically to talk about it because they haven't done well with it so it continues to be politicized and downplayed with as sunny saying on Friday having the highest day yet. These numbers are going back up with many more to come, and it's not about controlling the virus. It's about slowing down the infection rates and the deaths which keep spiking. They also keep talking about therapeutics and the vaccination, but the problem there, we all know when this vaccination comes around and gets properly dispersed, we'll have a long runway where we'll still need those masks and the masks have been the sticking point this whole time, and without doing that hand in hand, we're just going to keep getting into these numbers higher and higher and this problem is not going to be getting any better any time soon. Well, we're going to take a break and then we're going to talk more about this when we come back because I'm sure folks really do other stuff to say we'll be right back.

