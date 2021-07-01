Transcript for Martha Raddatz recounts pro-Trump mob Capitol siege

ABC news chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz was on the streets of D.C. Yesterday during the assault on democracy, and she joins us live right now. Martha, how you doing this morning? That was insane yesterday. It was insane, whoopi, and as we've all said, no one could imagine this would happen to the seat of democracy, to the symbol of democracy in our own country, and our homeland attacked, and I know you called it a domestic terrorist group. American domestic terrorists going after the capitol. Yeah. I mean, you were outside the capitol yesterday cering the protests. Give us a sense of when -- things felt like they started out violently, but when did you realize this is different than anyone else I've ever seen? I had actually been on the streets all morning, and was down on -- near the ellipse when the president was giving his speech, and frankly a lot of people couldn't even hear it, but they're looking on their phones, they're listening, you know, through their phones, and that was fairly peaceful, but when I think about the interviews I did, it was really quite ominous. I'd ask them what they want. We want the election overturned. It's our house. We are the people. It is our government. I mean, they started talking about defending the constitution, and there's nothing you can say to them, like, what are you talking about, defending the constitution? So then obviously the line is they start taking the capitol by force. What was so alarming and we've seen those horrible, appalling images and what happened there. To me, even walking up and driving up to the capitol I would ask supporters of trump who just a short time ago were on the ellipse, they'd taken the capitol by force. They've stormed the capitol. What do you think? There was not one single trump supporter I talked to who didn't say that was okay, and all those people on the capitol clouds grounds, all those supporters who didn't get inside, they were not leaving. They brought their children up there to see that happen. There was a noose hanging on a structure that they built on the capitol grounds that was up there, and they stormed it. It was just the most appalling day, an attack on our homeland. Martha, many people want to know how a breach like this was even possible. There seemed to be a distinct lack of response by law enforcement even though yesterday's protest had been planned four weeks ahead and we'd heard warnings from d.c.'s mayor in the days leading up to it, and there had been arrests leading up to it including weapons possession and assaulting a police officer. So why weren't law enforcement more prepared for the kind of violence we ended up seeing? That is the biggest question there is, Meghan. I mean, they absolutely should have had more preparation for this. When we were there, hours and hours and hours even after the breach, there was no law enforcement around. All of those trump supporters, those rioters really were just walking around still. They dissipated. I mean, I think they're in the city right now still having just left the capitol grounds and nothing really happened. They were unprepared. I mean, those capitol police who tried to fight them off were just totally outnumbered. Totally outnumbered, and the National Guard, I mean, the National Guard was directing traffic at that point. They weren't anywhere near the capitol at that point. That is a big question, and they should be held accountable for that. Martha, there were videos on social media of capitol police Taing selfies with rioters and even opening up some of the barricades for the rioters to pass through. These rioters, some of them were even armed. I would like to contrast that with the kind of response we saw over the summer with largely peaceful protests for racial justice in D.C. They were quickly met with tear gas, militarized police, rubber bullets. As someone who covered both, how did the responses that you witnessed compare? Oh, they were extraordinarily different. Exactly what you said, sunny, in fact, I took a picture one of the days after the protests of the National Guard there. Look at them. They had full helmets. They had kit as it's called. They have body armor standing in front of the Lincoln memorial. Yesterday as I said, they were basically directing traffic, and they made a point the day before, the National Guard of saying, we're not going to wear tactical gear. In some ways, it's an overcorrection because the military, the National Guard were criticized as they should have been for their response at the black lives matter plaza. So I think they were trying to say, oh, this will be okay. But remember all of those supporters of trump had said very vitriolic things in the days leading up to it. As Meghan said, and I want to know, where was the intelligence? We know what some of these militia groups have in mind. I know one thing. I was very disturbed by the fact there were a lot of veterans there. There were veterans I interviewed in the morning who said they're fighting for the constitution, and it's, like, what are you talking about? You're a veteran. You're supposed to uphold the constitution. This is not upholding the constitution. There were veterans in tactical gear. There were veterans who had been deployed before. There was one I said -- are you going back in? He said, no, no, no. My hip blew up in Iraq and I'm not going back in. There was full tactical gear. There was one guy with flex cuffs. The only reason a guy who is going to to supposedly protest -- is he going to take hostages? Is he going to tie up the senators, the house members? There were so many questions, and the reverberations of this through the National Guard, and remember. The National Guard down at blm plaza, military officials were coming around to greet them before they went out. They called it a battle zone. Not so much yesterday. Definitely not so much, and finally when they got the guard up there to clear the protesters, which by my account was about 5:30 P.M., I think they called up more guardsmen and guardswomen at about 2:15, but 2:15. This was taken place hours before they were called. Martha, there were only 52 arrests made by D.C. Police 47:00 of those were for breaking the 6:00 P.M. Curfew. Many more were allowed to storm the U.S. Capitol and simply return home. Can we expect to see these rioters ultimately face consequences, and what will that look like? Well, I certainly hope so because that is an excellent point. What they were charged with, and what I was saying -- I mean, hundreds of people remained on capitol hill grounds for hours and hours. That's why it was so dangerous. No law enforcement around. At that point, they did have capitol police and others standing on the steps and trying to keep people away from the capitol, but all around there -- I mean, they were smashing gear. They were smashing media gear. They were threatening all of us. It was a complete melee even afterwards, and then it's, like, go home. Go back to your hotels. Do whatever you want. I've heard stories from some of the hotels here, that they were walking around in the lobbies saying we don't even like law enforcement anymore. The only person who is on our side is Donald Trump. Sad. So, you know, it's clear to me that the fault for what we basically saw yesterday lies completely at the feet of Donald Trump. So can we impeach him? Can we invoke the 25th amendment? He's obviously stoked the flames. He's out of his mind at this he has these enablers who are causing these things to happen. We have almost less than two weeks I believe to go. He can cause a lot of damage in two weeks. I'm terrified of what he'll do. What can be done? Well, all of those things that you posited there, joy, I mean, they can invoke the 25th amendment. There's been -- our white house reporters have said there's been talk of that by cabinet members of the white house. I don't think that will happen. I think the chances are slim. He really does just have two weeks, but there will be some consequences. There will be consequences for Donald Trump in the end and you have already seen that begin to happen. Yeah. Martha, you are the best. Please stay safe when you are out there. Please. Always good to see you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.