Transcript for Mary Trump on how fallout from Jan. 6 Capitol attack could impact the former president

Last week, four capitol police officers testified in front of the committee investigating the January 6th since recollection about the horror they experienced that day. You say what happened shouldn't have come as a surprise. Why do you say that? For months before the election, Donald had been already sowing seeds of doubt about the results, especially if he hadn't won, and after the election, much more troublingly especially since the Republicans did not hold him accountable after the first impeachment, Republican leadership failed to rein him in. They failed to undermine his ability to tell the big lie which was that the election had been stolen, and they gave him months during which he could stoke up the hatred and anger in his base. There was nothing done to contain him, and it ended up in a very dangerous and violent insurrection against our government which we're still dealing with the fallout from that, and we will be for a very long time, especially since Republicans are now peddling the second big lie which is that the insurrection either didn't happen or that it was no big deal. You know, people say all the time, Mary, that this is not who we are as a country, but you write this. You write, right now this is precisely who we are. What do you mean by that, and do you think it took someone like the former disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term president to expose where the country is today? I think if Donald served any constructive purpose at all, it was that, that he held up a mirror, and he revealed the Republican party to be what it is and has been for a very long time, and when I say this is exactly who we are, I mean that after four years of cruelty and mass death for which Donald is directly responsible, 74 million people still voted for him. We're dealing with tens of millions of people who seem perfectly comfortable with the end of democracy in our country simply so their minority can stay in power, and it's quite - frightening. Yeah. Amen. So you're writing a book, "The reckoning." You took your uncle's win so hard, you say it drove you into a residential program that specialized in PTSD. That's pretty -- that's so heavy, Mary. What about his victory impacted you so much that you took this step? I mean, we all were watching. I guess -- are you afraid that because you're related to him? What happened there? It's hard to know precisely what was going on because of course, Donald had absolutely nothing to do with the reasons I have PTSD. I have had it for decades, or the reason I have it happened decades ago, but there's something I think about the '16 election that was so injust, and it felt like once again the worst among us is somehow being allowed to succeed at the expense of everybody else, and I took it incredibly personally, and, you know, after four months, I realized that I either needed to go away voluntarily and get help or I would eventually not have a choice in the matter, and I thought it was much better to take control of the situation to the extent that I could. Now you were a key source for the pulitzer prize-winning "New York Times" story on the trump family taxes which prosecutors say showed alleged fraud and tax evasion. Now the Manhattan D.A. Has charged the trump organization and its chief financial officer Allen weisselberg with 15 felonies including falsifying records in an alleged attempt to avoid paying taxes. Add to this the department of justice saying Friday that the treasury department must turn over trump's taxes to congress. What do you think all of this movement means, and how do you think this will end? I think it's a really good sign. There does seem to be as you say, momentum, and we should be building towards something. I think the fact that congress is going to get Donald's tax returns is absolutely huge, and with what's going on in new York, what we're seeing is that his behavior, tax fraud, tax evasion, et cetera, is a long established pattern, and I think all of those things together plus some of the quite significant lawsuits that are being brought against him, especially with Carroll, I have a fraud lawsuit against him as well, and I think all those things will hopefully show people just how corrupt this person is, and just how important it is that he finally be held accountable for something. I don't know what more they have to see to see that he's corrupt and a criminal. I don't know how much more we can do, but anyway let's talk about this because you've called the relationships between trump and his four adult children, quote/unquote, transactional and conditional. Now Donald junior, Eric and ivanka have been part of the organization and we know that, and they could be in trouble. Do you think trump will protect his children? Will they protect him? What do you think is going to happen there? They're going to -- a lot of people are going to be getting thrown under buses is what's going to be happen. None of them is willing to protect anybody else in the family if it's at their expense, and that includes Donald. It's really quite sad that even in the one relationship in which there should be unconditional love, there is not, and that was -- that was exactly the case with my grandfather and his children. So I guess it shouldn't be surprising. It's just sad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.