Transcript for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells Trump to concede

All eyes are on Michigan today as state officials decide whether to finally certify the election from hell results. So far, trump has lost or dropped overcourt cases in attempo change the outcome, and some Republicans are telling him, face the facts, darling. It's over. Take a look. What's happened here is quite frankly the conduct of the president's legal team has been a nation embarrassment. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen. We used to go supervise elections around the world, and we were the most respected country with respect to elections, and now we're beginning to look like we're a banana republic. It's time for them to stop the nonsense. It just gets more bizarre every single day and frankly I'm embarrassed that more people in the party aren't sing up. I mean, it's crazy. Reporter Paul Bernstein also released the names of 21 Republican senators who have privately voiced their contempt for him. What is it going to take to get people going? I mean, we can all just get together and sing -- the party's over what do you think, Ana? What is it going to take? Look, I don't know what it's going to take because really it should have been -- it should have happened weeks ago. States are beginning to certify their results. Electors vote in a couple of weeks, but you know, whoopi, I keep talking about history and how history is going to judge there are going to be books written about this. It's going to be studied by school kids in 30 years and 40 years, and I -- yesterday I was watching this -- I was watching "State of the union" with Jake tapper and he was interviewing governor Larry hogan and we saw a clip of it. He put a clip of Larry hogan's father who was a congressman during the impeachment, and he was the first congressman to break with H party and vote R impeachment, and today Larry hogan can stand proud that his father did the right thing and put country over party. So I ask those Republicans -- Yeah. -- Shaking in cowardice, what are your children going to say when they get confronted by your cowardice in 20 and 30 years? When they get asked, what did your dad do when he was a senator, and the answer is, stay in silence while a madman tried to steal and reverse the elections. History matters and they're going to go down in shame for this very dark periodn American history. Right. Am I crazy? Does it feel a little bit like there's a coup trying to happen? Is that too strong a word do you think, Sara? Well, I hope to god there's no coups happening right , but I 100% agree with Ana right now. What runs through my head is how do you sleep at night? I say, the politicians should put people over their party. I put politicians over the party. Although my beliefs tend to lean more left and democratic, I was a McCain supporter, and I liked Andrew yang. I supported Kasich for a minute. How do you sleep at night? Because right now you endorsed a man who his support is vapid and fleeting and is on the way out and it was never going to be consistent anyway depending on the day or the moment, yet you were willing to compromise everything you are as a human, and right now what I mean by that is it's not only the political issues. We're in the throes of a global pandemic. This peaceful transfer of power falls on more than just the president and his administration. It falls on everyone in D.C., and everyone in this country. We are hearing that -- the fact that we're not agreeing which most of us are how this election turned out, this could delay the vaccine. We're having hopeful feedback from pharmaceutical companies about what could possibly be here. If we can't distribute it, it's not going to do its job, and right now we're having problems because we're not seeing many profiles in courage as governor hogan mentioned before, and I guess I can't get over what Ana said. How are you going to have a political party when this game about being re-elected is going to pass? How will you sleep at night? How will you stomach this? That's kind of where I'm left with this. So I mean, the question remains, again, why don't you think more Republican leaders are speaking out, joy? What is going on? Well, you know, I was watching Claire Mccaskill this morning, and she said something that made sense to me, you know, Mitch Mcconnell is whispering in the ears of his Republican senators, and he's saying don't rock the boat right now. They all know he's nuts, and that he's acting like a toddler, but they're not going to say it. Don't say anyth now because trump, kinge mad king George could wave his scepter or his magic wand and the cult will do what he says. If you cross trump, he will tell his cult, don't vote in the Georgia elections, and they'll send it to the democrat that makes sense to me. That makes a lot of sense so me because it's all political. Mitch Mcconnell knows Donald is acting in a ridiculous manner. He knows what's going on, and all he cares about is retaining power. This is why Democrats should take the senate, because then they can change some things around and maybe they will, but they're frightened of that. Right, and there's so much disinformation coming out about these crazy court cases that he keeps doing, and what's happening in Michigan right now. I mean, it feels like -- like they're attempting a coup to me, sunny. I know everydoesn't want to hear that, but that's what dick -- dictators do when they try to say this election wasn't real. I'm going to try to change it. What do you think is happening, sunny? Particularly in Michigan and in Georgia? I have to agree with you on that, whoopi. It feels very much like what we see in countries where there are dictators. We see these we see theseempts to really -- to steal elections, and I think that's what we're seeing here. What's interesting about all the legal cases, you talk about 30 something odd legal cases. None of them have been successful, none of them. In fact, in Pennsylvania in federal court, the judge said, this lacks -- it has no evidence. It lacks merit. You know, they have been sort of tossed out of courtrooms, laughed at, they have been dismissed and yet they continue and continue to do it. I think he would need to be successful, president trump, in three states. There's just no way that that's going to happen, and it involves just so few votes that I think you're right, whoopi. I think what we're seeing is a president attempting to steal an election to overturn results, and in addition disenfranchise voters of color. That seems to be the playbook, and in Michigan what's fascinating is this weekend, and I know we're running out of time, but this weekend there was a meeting with -- with some Michigan legislators and president trump, and I think in an attempt again, to stall the certification of Michigan votes, and then they partied drinking at trump hotel. The appearance of impropriety that is happening in the Republican party is disgraceful. It is disgraceful, and Carl Bernstein saying, what? 22 people are speaking to him privately. Privately means nothing. Privately means nothing because every person is watching this not only in the -- in this country, but around the world, and I'll stop talking, but I want to mention that I have a friend, Wesley, who lives in Japan, and he texted me this over the weekend. I don't know whether to laugh or cry. Just got into an argument with my host father in Japan who now believes the election was stolen. Someone has built an entire misinformation campaign to delegitimatize the election results in the United States, and he attached to his text, tons of messages in Japanese. In Japanese. So this is what's happening. It's being disseminated across the world, not only here. Yes. It's just despicable. This is -- I'm sorry. This is an attempted coup. This is what dictators do when they want to take a country away from its people. Now, you know, 21 people are sitting around saying, you know, he's not -- he's not, you know, he lost, he lost, he lost. You all -- somebody better step up before you suddenly turn around and they haven the country, and now you have no recourse. You don't have a recourse. Either we fix it now or he's going to walk away with it because his lies are many, and they go farther and farther and farther, and it doesn't matter what we seem to say here because the eem to quadruple and they have a lie to block it.

