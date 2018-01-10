Transcript for Matt Damon, Kanye West kick off Saturday Night Live premiere

I'm here tonight because of a sham, a political con job orchestrated by the Clintons and George Soros and Kathy griffin and Mr. Ronan Sinatra. Dr. Ford has no evidence, none! Meanwhile, I've got these. I've got these calendars. That was -- that was Matt Damon doing a fabulous Brett Kavanaugh impression on the season premiere of "Snl." Did they capture the spirit of the hearings? That's what I saw when I watched them. I saw his temperament or lack thereof. I saw the screaming and the crying, the first thing and I said it on ABC while we were covering it was, imagine if Dr. Ford had behaved in that way. She would be called histrionic, crazy, hysterical, a woman scorned. He on the other hand, men are saying -- I've heard a lot of men say if I were falsely accused, that's how I would behave. My husband on the other hand said, no, I don't think I would behave that way, especially during a job interview. I heard more people talking about this when I was out with my husband and daughter yesterday just on the street. Everyone was talking about Matt Damon's performance though. I was thinking to myself this is not a good bigger picture for someone like Kavanaugh because you don't want to start being seen in people's minds as simply being like this even though it was so similar to the actual performance. You can't not laugh. Matt Damon is very talented. But I was also reminded it was less than a year ago that Matt Damon was so criticized by women when the me too movement began if you guys remember that. He made some comments about there's a difference between slapping a woman's butt and raping and I just find our culture so interesting that we are quick to forget or if it fits a narrative he can be the hero of the moment. He didn't do anything. He just spoke. No, but when he spoke, I remember when he said that. He said something like there has to be a spectrum of behavior, and while we need to get rid of both, the behavior of slapping on the butt and raping, we need to make a distinction between the two and that's something that we've all said here. Yes. Whoopi, you've said it repeatedly. I've said it a million times and I'll tell you, I get lots of death threats because of that. I don't think he was wrong. I actually thought what he said, he spoke for a lot of people and a lot of men that feel that way too, that we've got to be careful in this movement to be sure that we aren't punishing people for the wrong thing. He was funny as hell. He was. That's the takeaway. The thing about it, you forget what a great actor he is. Comedy and "Snl" are very powerful in this country. Look what they did to Sarah Palin. Tina fey basically destroyed her, her career. He's really out there. You know it's so interesting, as you say, the thing writes itself at this point. All you need is a good actor to imitate him. How about Sean spicer, that one is good too. Yeah. So the musical guest, Kanye west, kept the show going after they went off the air but he was caught on cell phone by Chris rock. Take a look. You know, it's like a plan to take the fathers out of the home and promote welfare. Does anybody know that? That's the democratic play. So many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say how could you like trump, he's racist? Well, uh, if I thought he was racist, I would have moved out a long time ago. He also said that cast members bullied him about wearing his Maga hat. I guess they didn't see the promos that ran all week that had him in his hat, okay? He wore the hat. All the promos show that he wore the hat so I don't know who is bullying him. He also said that he tweeted he's helping make America whole again, provide jobs and abolish the 13th amendment. The 13th amendment abolished slavery, Kanye. So maybe -- Maybe you want to think and write it down before you say it so that you know what you're saying.

