Transcript for Matt Lauer responds to allegations in op-ed

And on the heels of a meteoric times article accusing Pulitzer Prize winning journalists Ronan Farrow. Not. Checking facts and sources when reporting on stories like rape allegations against them apple our. Lauer himself wrote an op Ed saying he reached out to the sources he says Farrell never did. And they didn't back up farrow's report it Sonny. What do you think of these salad days it's. Well why I was really surprised that media I would actually publish this this op Ed you know bottom line is that Ronan Farrow was a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and Matt Lauer at this point is a disgrace journalists has been credibly accused of rape. And I thought it was really. For lack of a better word just rich that Matt Lauer is interviewing the ex boyfriend of the woman. Who credibly accused him of rape and is calling it journalism and investigative journalism at at that. So is clearly you know Matt Lauer has an ax to grind and I suppose he. Wants to either you know get his reputation back or get his job back but in this investigative journalism op Ed piece. He basically outlines more than one relationship where the pack at work that he had. That. Consensual or otherwise he claims are consensual where the power dynamic was imbalanced in his favor. And saw he didn't do himself any favors by trying to attack. Ronan Farrow who by all accounts is a fantastic journalist I just didn't understand where he was coming from on us. Many M what's your take on the allegations against long. Well I too was as surprised as Sonny that any one way to upgrade anything by Max rate button in his office and Matt Lauer I don't care anything went back I have to say he's magnet accused credibly. Numerous times of sexual assault against numerous women Ryan Ferrell as Saudi plane out is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist he's also someone that I can. I hopes I when I speak for this show and for a lot of women that I know in this industry. He's made our job safe I now know that in this industry day A executive at any company. Can't comes means Aimee and if you wanna job you have to do you axed its actually that's not the kind of thing it's gonna fly when you have someone like grown in peril around. The New York Times article that was written about Hanna. Honestly just made me think what does Ronan Farrow Mel about someone at the New York Times why is someone like Ben cement so threatened by journalists like Matt Matt Lauer and I read the article all. Several times and I just think the timing of this is very fishy and mean. We're in the middle of the huge global pandemic I want to know what article running Vera was working on that seemed to be threatening so many people in media. Join you think there a bigger issues that need to be dealt with here. Well I mean I don't know what to say about this because it worries me that. You know with. With a Pulitzer Prize winner and does his investigation. It's thorough and then all of a sudden somebody comes out of them out of the woodwork had to say and starts to question that I mean at trump in my opinion could use something like this they say it's fake news. Now wants to believe it and then again this on another issue that I would might like it or the middle of this Tara Reid accusing Biden. Of sexual assault are we supposed to believe I just because she's a woman. To me if you say I believe any woman who makes any accusation. I do say that I think it minimizes our credibility as women. And then nobody is gonna believe anybody at some point so these things have to be thoroughly investigated thoroughly vetted. I would like to have all 24 of the women were accusing trump of sexual assault. Be vetted and let's hear from -- also let us different we heard from Tara let's hear from that we heard from Matt now let's hear from the woman again. I mean everybody has to have a voice in mess. I'm me I I feel as though it can be used as a political cards all against a political rival. And that I think is dangerous. Kind of like with Breck have a not use. This say well it isn't why a lot of women say I believe all women and then they were seeing an entirely different tune after Brett Cavanaugh but I actually don't think that's the point I think the point is. Is that people are going after Ronan Farrow and his reporting as deciding pointed out he's a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist that it does. Hand those things out to anybody and the idea that he's somehow hurting the industry are hurting journalist on the New York kind of a lot of things to answer weren't a lot of ways but. I just think it's interesting that we believe all women now and we did it believed. A way it's entirely different dealing that was being sung earlier this year in the Brett Cavanaugh hearings. All of the all of sound what we're saying is you don't you don't I'll pull itself facts are believed somebody just because I don't I'm not us we ask the nurse and I get up then and Barry and investigated. I'm very cat and I'm I don't I don't have an update was investigated. Now are. I think what's consistent enough in his is. I would I would wind Ron had to say actually I did call this guy why did I think some of the questions are insisting. And I think the ball really now is in Romans quiet when people start making those kind of questions public. You just come and say well here's lagged what I did. And that and that that's sort of takes Karabakh so that I think it's. All that needs to happen if wrong and did everything he was supposed to do so that's all you as saying I did that years were Idenix. Because if it's that easy for somebody to common question like that that's not a good thing. So I think that it is now I'm. Important. And NATO. Glad sunny. Day well. I just want to say us I know that we get I I I know that we have this legal know and I'm gonna read it but Matt Lauer denies that the rape charges. An and both he and apple said they had subsequent consensual. Relationship both Ronan Farrow and Brooke and Apple's responded on Twitter to Matt hours accusations. I have Farrah pleaded all I'll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and kill was thoroughly reported and fact checked including with Matt Lauer himself. Brooke levels weeded the Akron and dar bow and spelled it out deny attack reversed. Victim and offender. I'm Q can I just say this in terms you know we have to believe all women I think the point is that women. Should be hurt when it comes to being victimized says a lot of my career SC. Sex crimes prosecutor and bottom line is women. Have to be hurt they have. That right and the problem with sexual assault is in this country is that women feel that they are not going to be heard that they are not going to believe to be believed and that is why rate continues to be. The most under reported crime in this country. And when it comes to Brett cat Brett Cavanaugh. Doctor Ford testified. She testified and was able to tell her side of the story in her claims we're not thoroughly investigated by the FBI because. Congress shut her investigation down and didn't give her investigation. Had breast and the death that it deserves. That is the bottom line there since no one I don't think on this show is saying that women should not be hurt. Not now I don't know when this thing unless I absolutely not okay guy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.