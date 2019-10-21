Transcript for Meghan Markle talks stress of motherhood

Meghan Markle is still adjusting to life as one of the world's biggest media targets. I mean, take a look. Any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it's -- yeah. Well, I guess and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's -- it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes. And the answer is, would it be fair to say not really okay as in it's really been a struggle? Yes. Yeah. That's a little tough when you see that, you know, because some of us, were mothers a long time ago. Don't remember what that time was like, and to put on top of it you're a princess and you're in a foreign country and you had a baby. You got -- And maybe. They don't travel with a lot of babies. Everyone assumes they know looking from afar, and no matter where you come from, you're still a mom. You still have the same anxieties. I got emotional watching that when I saw it and I thought, good for her because it was such a raw moment. She's right. No one ever asks a mom, are you okay? How are you doing? Everyone wants to know how cute the kids are, and all that. I had a moment yesterday where I closed my bedroom door and just wept. In all honesty, I said, mom, I can't do this anymore. I can't do it, and this is when moms are always great. She sent me a photo and said, this was you at Isabelle's age. She said, you were that child, and she Ed, you will get through this. Now that I have had a kid, I appreciate my own parents so much. Oh my gosh. I respect what they did, and I don't think you do until you know the job. I got my hands full, but -- It's a hard job. It's not easy. It is not easy. It's because you're the first person the baby sees, is you, and so your bond is different, and so you got to always remember. What? Whoopi, wrap. I can't wrap this. I'll just read this. You can see more of her interview on "Harry and Meghan: An African journey" here on ABC. We'll be right back.

