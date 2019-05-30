Transcript for Meghan McCain responds to White House directive to cover name on USS McCain

All right, so last night allegations broke that before you know who's memorial day speech in Japan when he wish them a happy memorial day, the white house apparently emailed Navy officials to hide the name of the "Uss McCain" war ship. You know is denying anything. He does say whoever made the order was well-meaning since they knew he wasn't a fan of John McCain. Hey, McCain, you want to take this one? Yeah. Thank you for letting us do this topic first to get this out of the way. I had journalists emailing me all memorial day about this. Giving me a heads up this was happening. The idea that people didn't know is ridiculous. The president's actions have consequences. When you're repeatedly attacking my father and war heros it creates a culture in the military where people are fearful to show my father's name in one way or another. That's what started this chain of events and actions. They're afraid of trump? If you're afraid to have a hat or show the name of the war ship which is named after my grandfather who was an officer in the Navy. You're putting people in the Navy in horrific situations. If you're a sailor on this ship, you think there's going to be retribution. I think it's horrible. It's bad for Americans. We have to look at the culture. I don't blame the people in the military. I have nothing but respect for people that serve. Putting a note on this, there's a lot of criticism of media of how often I speak of my father. It's impossible to go through the grief process when my father who has been dead for ten months is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he's never going to be a great man like he was. Thank you. It's a bizarre way to do this. It's a bizarre way to brief and say good-bye to my dad. It's so omni present in politics and not like in a way we're honoring him. You're weaponizing his legacy in the way you want. Please have more compassion. This is very hard. I try and put on a game face every day and try to be as stoic as possible. Grief is tricky. I'm still sad. I'm sorry if nine months isn't enough for me to move on. When trump is doing this, it makes it harder. Thank you for letting me say that. Here's the thing about men and women in the armed forces. The Navy did not obscure his they're proud to serve on that they're proud to be on that ship as they are proud to be on all of our ships. You know, the armed forces of this country go out and they are treated, in my opinion -- this is just me -- oftentimes like fodder. These men and women go out and serve. They take the job and make sure the country is safe. For any kind of dismissive behavior towards them, I don't get it. I don't understand it. I would like it to stop. You know, you wanted to obliterate Obama, it didn't happen. You wanted to obliterate John McCain, it didn't happen T. Step aside. Look at what's best in both these men and see if you can work yourself up to a better place So that some day there will be a uss bone spurs. Come on. Ding the bell. That was good. You have to say it again. So that some day, Donald, there will be a uss bone spurs. I like that. The curious thing is Donald Trump said he doesn't know where the order came from and help didn't know anything about it. Perhaps he'll open up an investigation to determine where the order came from since he doesn't know. I understand -- like in new York City, I cannot walk past a trump building with his name on it. I want them to cover that up. Yes. Gotcha. We'll be right back with more

