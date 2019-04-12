Michael Eric Dyson on Jay-Z’s impact

More
Author of “JAY-Z: Made in America” discusses why the rapper is the true American dream.
5:07 | 12/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Eric Dyson on Jay-Z’s impact

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:07","description":"Author of “JAY-Z: Made in America” discusses why the rapper is the true American dream.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"67498277","title":"Michael Eric Dyson on Jay-Z’s impact","url":"/theview/video/michael-eric-dyson-jay-zs-impact-67498277"}