Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery

More
Dyson joins "The View" to discuss racial tensions in the U.S. today.
7:47 | 06/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55638497,"title":"Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery","duration":"7:47","description":"Dyson joins \"The View\" to discuss racial tensions in the U.S. today.","url":"/theview/video/michael-eric-dyson-national-anthem-protest-kanye-wests-55638497","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.