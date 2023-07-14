Michelle Buteau on the message she wants to send with 'Survival of the Thickest'

The comedian talks about the importance of LGBTQ+ casting in her new show, which is based on her book, and why she calls it a "love letter to New York."

July 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live