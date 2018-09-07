-
Now Playing: Miss America competition announces major changes
-
Now Playing: Newly crowned Miss USA calls swimsuit competition 'empowering'
-
Now Playing: Miss America divided over swimsuit controversy
-
Now Playing: Sunny Hostin shares her story about being harassed on vacation
-
Now Playing: Scott Pruitt out at EPA
-
Now Playing: 45 years after 11-year-old's unsolved murder, cops release new sketches of suspect
-
Now Playing: Virginia mom's disappearance 'suspicious': Police
-
Now Playing: Police looking for suspect in NYC subway attack
-
Now Playing: Jodi Arias appeals to have her conviction overturned
-
Now Playing: Actor speaks out after alleged kidnapping
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 1 missing as helicopter crashes into condo complex
-
Now Playing: Officer caught on camera pulling gun on young kids
-
Now Playing: Trump touts his upcoming Supreme Court nomination
-
Now Playing: Newborn goat makes friends with farm cats
-
Now Playing: Secretary of State responding after North Korean officials slam US
-
Now Playing: Video captured police officer allegedly pulling weapon on children
-
Now Playing: High temperatures, dry conditions continues to fuel wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: President Trump on the eve of announcing his pick to the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Motorsports icon Travis Pastrana attempts historic jump in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Online tips for the hottest dating day of the summer