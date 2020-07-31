Miss Piggy tells Whoopi Goldberg about her new career venture ‘Muppets Now’

More
Everyone’s favorite diva Muppet joins “The View” to catch up and discuss her new Disney+ series.
3:44 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Miss Piggy tells Whoopi Goldberg about her new career venture ‘Muppets Now’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:44","description":"Everyone’s favorite diva Muppet joins “The View” to catch up and discuss her new Disney+ series.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"72106183","title":"Miss Piggy tells Whoopi Goldberg about her new career venture ‘Muppets Now’","url":"/theview/video/miss-piggy-tells-whoopi-goldberg-career-venture-muppets-72106183"}