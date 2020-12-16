Transcript for Mitch McConnell acknowledges Biden-Harris win

Mitch Mcconnell, yes, Mitch Mcconnell finally can admit Joe Biden won, but he did it yesterday on the senate floor, and vice President-Elect kamala Harris told robin Roberts how felt about thathis morning. Take a look. I think people are going to be very encouraged to hear what you said, that Mitch Mcconnell and Joe Biden have spoken. Yeah. He has acknowledged that he is the President-Elect. Yeah, yeah. How important do you think that is? I think that's critically important. I applaud Mitch Mcconnell for talking T Joe Biden today. You know, it would have been better if it were earlier, but it happened, and that's what's most important, and so let's move forward. Let's move forward, and where we can find common purpose and common ground, let's do that. Let that be our priority. Yeah. I mean, you-know-who already, you know, he's mad with Mitch. He's slamming Mitch left and right. You know, and he reportedly told Republican senators not to challenge the electoral decision. So is he really ready to work with Joe and kamala? I mean, he knows that there's not a whole lot he can do to pretend like he doesn't know him, so -- I mean Mitch had to sort of grow a pair and acknowledge it, don't you think, Ana? Well, first of all, I think kamala Harris gives a master class on throwing shade. I mean, she's just good at it. Mm-hmm. Right? I mean, look. I think it's fairly ridiculous that we have to be congratulating Mitch Mcconnell six weeks after Joe Biden won for admitting what happened six weeks ago. The courts decided, the voters decided, the certifications happened, the electors voted, and this guy was still holding out because he was afraid reaction that Donald Trump is having now, which may cost him his job as senate majority leader, but I'm glad to hear Mitch Mcconnell is telling the Republicans in the senate not to give any oxygen to this idea coming to some of the really stupid trump minion Republicans house who are planning some shenanigans when the electoral votes get certified in january.at is a scam, a grift. It's stupid, it's idiotic, it's moronic, and it's un-american. I mean, what do you think Mitch is up to here, joy? Was hesincere, or was he concerned about you-know-who? What do you think the story is? Well -- well, I don't know what he's up to because I'm in the a criminal profiler, but it looks as though what he's doing right now is putting him in a corner with the Georgian Republicans who are trump supporters because now -- he's saying the truth which by the way, he gets no credit for saying the truth. He and Barr and all the rest of them who are coming around just waited to see how far would go. If the coup took place and they could retain all their power, and their money, then they would have gone in the other direction. They saw the writing on the wall because thank you, Jesus, the American people voted correctly, and we do have some very upstanding Republicans in the world in this country, but -- Mm-hmm. -- I don't know what he's up to because it seems to me that now he says, yes. Biden won, so now doesn't that mean that the cult is not going to be happy, and they're not going to vote in Georgia? He might have done the Democrats another favor. I don't know. As I said I'm not a criminal profiler so what do I know? What do you think, Sara? Can Joe and kamala unite the parties? Is there, you know, is there as big a gap as we thought there was, or is this really a lot of smoke and mirrors of people trying to retain their power and not get stepped on by you-know-who? Well, I think if anyone can unite people, it will be President-Elect Biden and kamala Harris because that is the platform they stood on throughout their campaign, and although anyone can say, well, they were campaigning. They said what they had to say. They've also shown us only that since that original speech in Delaware when President-Elect Joe Biden specifically sa I am going to cooperate. I am here to represent even those who didn't vote for me. Words we never heard during the last election ever, so the fact that they've said that, and then he's continually -- it's low-hanging fruit to go after the GOP leaders who have literally swallowed their integrity, character and everything else and set it aside as jsaid, to support the coup or whatever's going on in that group, but -- Right. Fact that he never in any interview, President-Elect Joe Biden, kamala Harris, they never take that, again, that easy way out and say, yeah, these people are awful. They do this. They say, you know what? They're in a tough position. I understand, and we look forward to working with everyone when we come into power. They continually say that. Igt roo. So although I've lost a lot of faith this year in everything, if I place it anywhere, it's that if there's any shot for unification, it'll me in this next administration. Well, I have to say, I'm a little peeved with senator David he was on Fox News last night, and again, he was trying the scare voters. He was saying things like, chuck Schumer's going to push a socialist agenda. I don't know what people are thinking when they're thinking about socialism, but as joy's pointed out and we've pointed out, you know, we have bits and pieces of socialism in our democracy. It's part of what we do. Social security, that's, you know, that's what they're talking about. So it is part of what we have been doing. Also, stop lying about Stacey Abrams, my friend. You know, he says that Stacey Abrams wants illegal immigrants to vote. You know that's not what she said. That's not what she said. You know, listen. If you watch Fox News, let me suggest one thing to you all. If you watch Fox News, just go to one other place and check just to see if there's any balance anywhere. Just to see if your side is the only side. If you don't want to did that, then that reminds me that, you know, maybe you're not the American citizen we all want you to be, and I'll say this to senator perdue. Maybe you should be doing something different because all of the stuff that you are doing, packing -- the courts have already been packed. What are you talking about? You know, and we didn't doit. So maybe it's all about moving on. He lost. He's done. He lost. No one's going to snatch this presidency from -- from kamala Harris and Joe Biden. They're just not going to do it. It's un-american, and the more you guys kvetch and bitch about this, the more un-american you look. I'm just saying. Yes, joy? I was going to say, I like when people say that, you know, these socialists are not going to take away my medicare and social security. You know? It's, like -- Yeah. These socialists are no going to get rid of, you know, my fire department. You know, or the -- that's what it is. That's what it is, when they say socialists in this country, that's what they're talking about. Yes, but it's like just do your homework and learn what we're talking -- learn what you are talking about. Know what you're bitching about. I'm just suggesting it. They're not paying I a tension. They're not paying ion. Well -- You're not a criminal profiler anymore. You can't use that excuse anymore.

