Transcript for Molly Ringwald on what to expect from ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

Actress, singer and writer, the lovely Molly Ringwald is no stranger to the life of a she's been one, she's played one many times and she's a mother to a few of them, both in real life and in her work such as in "The kissing booth 3." Please welcome the fabulous Molly Ringwald. Hi, Molly. Hello. Thanks for having me. Thanks for being here, Molly. Lovely to see you. We have been talking about the olympics and Simone Biles stepping back for her mental health. You became famous as an actor at a young age, and there was a lot of attention on you. Simone spoke to the attention the olympics can bring. Can you relate to what she's saying? Oh, absolutely I can relate. I think that, you know, being famous at any age is challenging, but I think having that all, all of that attention on you at a really young age is even more so because you're still developing. I think she's completely doing the right thing. I -- I really commend her and Naomi, you know, I felt that pressure as an actress, but, you know, what she's doing when she gets up there and, you know, if she makes a mistake, if she's not in that mental state, you know, she could potentially be paralyzed physically. So, you know, I think -- I think it's really incredible that these women feel empowered enough to take care of themselves. So I'm really happy about that. Indeed. It's pretty dangerous. So when you were in your early 20s, this is interesting to me. You did a film in France and you ended up moving there for years, temporarily pausing your Hollywood career. You took a big risk. What did stepping away from all of that do for you? You know, for me, I feel like I really grew up in the public I mean, it was something that I chose to do. I don't feel like my parents were stage parents, but nevertheless, I was -- I was really sort of like a bug under glass, and -- and I really felt like I needed to go somewhere where, you know, people didn't necessarily know who I was, and at the time those John Hughes movies, you know, weren't known everywhere. They were very well known in America, but not so much France. So I really felt like I got to grow up. I got to know what it was like to live someplace else that thinks it's the center of the universe because, you know, wherever you go, if you grew up in Hollywood, you know, it's pretty hard not to think that you are in the center of the universe and then you go to France and they think they're in the center of the universe, and it was really nice to get a different point of view and realize that, you know, that everywhere you go, everybody thinks they're the center of the universe and then you sort of have to make your own center, and I feel like that's really what it did for me, and I also learned to speak French which I had always wanted to do. So it was -- I think it was a really healthy thing, but yeah. It was a risk in terms of my career, but I think I always thought in terms of, you know, the long haul and not just, you know, I just didn't want to burn out. Well, learning another language is always a good bonus, of course. I speak Spanish myself and I will tell you that your career didn't seem to suffer because "The kissing booth" movie series has been wildly popular. It's so much fun, and you apparently have the third and final one coming out. I would love for some spoilers. What are fans going to see in this one? You know, I think it's just -- I don't want to give away too many spoilers but I, you know, I feel like it just wraps up the story really nicely. You know, I think "The kissing booth" series is just a -- it's just a really great feel-good movie, and I think, you know, everything that we have been through, that we're still going through in the past year, I think that's exactly what everyone needs. Oh, by the way, this is -- this is Millie Ringwald. I don't think if she's I have Molly next to my feet here. We have a clip of the movie. Let's take a look. I mean, lots of people figure out what they want to study once they start going to college. I know, but did you ever stop to think that maybe your choice of school had more to do with what other people wanted for you, rather than what you wanted for yourself? Maybe it's time that you think about what it is that you want to do, figure out what your dream is, what you're passionate about, and then choose a school based on that, and not let anyone or anything change that. Thank you. And a few years ago, Molly, you were a hot topic on our show. You had written an incredible piece for "The new Yorker" talking about John Hughes. The movies you starred in, "Pretty in pink," "Sixteen candles," "The breakfast club," and what it was like to show it to your oldest, but have you shown any of those to your twins yet? I haven't yet, and they're asking pretty much daily. I'm steeling myself because it was an emotional experience to watch it with Mathilda. I don't really like watching myself in anything because it's emotional for me too because I remember so much stuff. I mean, it's good memories, but there's some bad memories in there. So, you know, I just kind of -- I'm sort of working my way up to it, but it's a daily request especially from my daughter Adele who also happens to be the most woke individual that I think I've ever met. So I know it's not going to be easy. She's going to say, you know, why did this happen? Why did you allow that? Blah blah blah. So, you know, I figured I would start with "Pretty in pink" and then kind of work my way towards "The breakfast club," and I know I have to do it soon because they're really at that age, you know, that -- where they really, you know, all their- friends have seen them. So I know I have to do it. Well, you and your husband have three kids, a 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old twins. Wow. We all came to know and love you as a teenager in the movies. You still look really young though, more recently playing a mom to teens like "The secret life of the American teenager" "Riverdale," and "The kissing booth" series. Have those experiences influenced your real life parenting or maybe vice versa? You know, I always thought that, you know, being a teenager, being known as, you know, the most famous teenager for so many years, and then -- then being what I call the teen buddha now for these projects, I thought that would give me some sort of an edge or inside knowledge, and it doesn't at all. It's almost like all bets are off with my own kids. Other teenagers listen to me and other teenagers might think I'm cool, but my own kids, you know, not at all. I'm sort of like any other parent, you know, they give me a hard time. They don't -- they don't see me as a celebrity or, you know, which is good. I think, you know, we're all pretty good at separating my persona, my professional life from my work as a mom, and I feel like that's the way it should be. I think that's how I kind of stayed grounded and sane all these years is I had a separation between my public persona and my private life and that's the only way I know how to survive in this business. Yeah. You seem very grounded, and I'm sure people still tell you that you still look pretty in pink. So thanks for coming by, Molly, and good luck to you for everything. Thank you. "The kissing booth 3" starts streaming on Netflix August 11th, and we'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.