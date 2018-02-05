Transcript for Will Mueller subpoena Trump?

?????? Welcome back. Apparently Robert Mueller raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena to you know who if he doesn't agree to talk to federal investigators. But the new guy's top lawyer at the time fired back, this isn't some game. You're screwing with the work of the president of the united States. So how do you think he would handle it if he is subpoenaed? Well, he would have -- Be very careful about this word. Because when I say it, it sounds like I'm saying something totally different. It does. We're talking about subpoena. Say it again. Subpoena. He would have to miss a few golf games for one thing. What work? That's one thing. The other thing is I think he is in trouble, trump. Because if he gets subpoenaed, that looks bad. And Mueller will subpoena him because if he refuses to testify just like he was saying, Clinton volunteered probably because she threatened to subpoena because it looks terrible. If he pleads the fifth, he looks even more guilty. So the guy has to come clean, and it's going to be a beautiful thing to watch. He doesn't have to come clean. He can say, well, I don't recall. I don't recall. I don't recall. Take the fifth. He has some dementia he has to get out. The law will work the way it's supposed to. Say it, sunny. Nobody is above the law. Say it. The president -- what's interesting to me is we were discussing this on the ABC e-mail exchange and I said, this is well-settled. I mean, watergate, Nixon had to give up the tapes. Even Thomas Jefferson was served a subpoena. James Monroe was subpoenaed. Ulis cease grant, and then losing unanimously in the supreme court. Then he resigned. Which will happen to this guy. He thinks he can do anything, and -- The question I have. We had stormy Daniels on the show, and Comey's interview, and reports he is going to fire Mueller. Why are his polls at an all-time high? 41% mommoth university. This isn't resonating. Read the book trump had called a book by Fox News a must-read. They must have read it. It was about the scheme to free Donald Trump. Where did you get that? NBC, gallop, all his ratings are under 40%. That's not a rousing endorsement. They are at an all-time high right now. For him. For him. Yes. For him. I don't think any of us believe these polls anymore. Honestly. I do. I think NBC, you know, unless we're going to talk about them not being reputable. I know a lot of trump supporters. When I talk to them, this stuff doesn't resonate. I think what will resonate is if we start losing jobs and the economy starts tanking. Why do they like him do you think? There are lots of reasons why they like him, but I was watching -- there was a clip of Roseanne Barr talking to Katie couric and she said, I'll take someone speaking real than a bs artist. What about the tax on the press? They're not worried about that? I don't think they care about the attacks on the press. They should. I honestly don't think they do because a lot of people he keeps spewing it's all fake. If you get people believing it's all fake and they turn it on and they're, like, it's all fake. A lot of people don't want to lose what they have, and this is what it's about too. It's about people not recognizing because if we take Roseanne's argument, and she wants somebody who speaks truth to power, and say that's a lot of people. It must be hard to hold onto that belief when you then look at what he says and then what he actually says and then what he actually says again. So where the truth -- nobody knows. We'll be right back.

