Transcript for After Mueller, 'vigorous debate' on impeachment, Adam Schiff says on 'The View'

Good morning. I thought your opening statement and chairman Nadler's opening statements were really the best part of yesterday. So congratulations on that, and after the hearing, you tweeted this out. Here's what Mueller said. Russia interfered in our election to help trump. Russians made numerous contacts with the campaign. Campaign welcomed their help. No one reported these contacts or interference to FBI. They lied to cover it up. So what's your party going to do about that? What are you going to do with this information? Well, what we wanted to try to accomplish yesterday was to get these facts out before the American people. Since most people don't have the opportunity to read that lengthy report, and they had it filtered instead by the likes of bill Barr who misrepresented what it had to say, and Donald Trump who you continue to point out, misrepresented Bob Mueller's work. My job was to help get the facts out, and I wanted to see what he didn't investigate. What do we need to protect the country? It was clear to me anyway he did not follow the money. So someone needs to do the investigation into money laundering, was Russia laundering money through the trump businesses? Is that levity? Who will do that? Will it be your committee? What do you do about that now? You can impeach. You can have further investigations or we can try to vote the guy out. What are we as Americans going to do with this information? Well, what we're doing in the intelligence committee is we are following the money, and we're investigating that issue of money laundering potentially by the Russians through trump businesses and we're doing that along with the financial services committee. We're investigating whether the gulf countries used their economic leverage to influence U.S. Policy. We're investigating whether people who are in the administration now have security clearances when they should have been rejected. People who tried to set up secret back channels through Russian diplomatic facilities like Jared Kushner. So we are doing the investigations, and as you know, we're having a vigorous debate about whether we need to go beyond investigation to impeachment, and if so, when that should be done. So we are affirmatively working on all these issues from the Intel committee perspective. It's all about protecting the country. Congressman Schiff, first of all, it's joy. I wanted to tell you I thought you were just fantastic yesterday. Thank you. So doing what you did, and thank you for coming on the show today. You said following the money wasn't just a moral issue. It was a national safety issue. I thought that was an interesting comment. Why do you say that? Can you elaborate? Well, you know, if you look at the president's effort during the campaign to make millions, hundreds of millions according to special counsel from this trump tower in Moscow while concealing it from the American people, reaching out to the Kremlin, having phone calls with the Kremlin, emails with the Kremlin, Michael Cohen said that he felt, and he was convinced the president did too, that without Putin's approval they were never going to get this project done. If this president still wants to build that tower, that compromises us. If that's why he can't confront Putin, and indeed when it was exposed, all the lies about trump tower exposed and Donald Trump was asked about it, he said, well, that's not a crime. I can essentially lie to the American people about it, conceal it. That's not a crime, and more than that, why should I miss out on those opportunities? Why should I miss out on all that money? If that is still his attitude today, then the campaign was not only the greatest infomercial in history, but the very presidency is a continuation of that infomercial. Congressman, this is Meghan McCain. You have claimed for years now you have a smoking gun of evidence of collusion. Your quote is, ample evidence of you said that, but Robert Mueller and his investigation found that there was no so can you share with us right here, right now on "The view," the evidence that you have and explain why Mueller was wrong yesterday? Well, first of all, Mueller wasn't wrong. He started out by saying we didn't address the issue of collusion. So those who are saying no collusion -- What's your evidence? You have been saying that on TV for years. I will tell you and we have also been saying that the evidence is in plain sight. Not hidden anywhere, and we went through that evidence. The Russians offered dirt on Hillary Clinton in writing and sent it to don junior, and don junior's response was in writing and said, as for your offer of foreign illegal help, I would love it. He accepted the offer. They set up a furtheranca of that, and they lied about it. You have an offering of illegal help, an acceptance of that, an overact and furtherance of conspiracy. That is the personification of collusion. Now Bob Mueller had a different question he needed to analyze which is, can I prove each of the elements of the crime of conspiracy beyond a really doubt, and as you know, well before the Mueller report I was pointing out to the public, there is a difference between what we understand is collusion and whether you can prove all the elements of crime. Would you consider yesterday a big win for departments? Would you consider yesterday a big win for Democrats? You know, I would consider it a win for the American people that they got to hear from the person who did the investigation. They got to hear unfiltered by anybody else, what he found, you know, for the former director of the FBI, and the special counsel to say effectively the president acted immorally, unethically, unpatriotically, and likely in a criminal fashion, the American people needed to hear. If you are measuring whether this is a success in terms of whether it brings us closer to impeachment or not, that was not my object with wanting him to come in. My object was to find out what work did you do. What conclusions did you reach, and what work do we need to do to follow up on counterintelligence or compromised information to protect the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.