-
Now Playing: Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar talk about new season of ‘Mixed-ish’
-
Now Playing: College graduate breaks down in tears after passing California bar exam
-
Now Playing: Thousands of sheep stop bridge traffic in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Baby panda hangs on to zookeeper
-
Now Playing: This Girl Scout has the cutest sales pitch video
-
Now Playing: Tips on how to make business and comfy clothes work together
-
Now Playing: Eva Mendes responds to daughter calling her out over using her phone
-
Now Playing: These chocolate covered peanut butter bananas are a healthy and easy snack
-
Now Playing: When was the last time you wore jeans?
-
Now Playing: How to budget your money for a year
-
Now Playing: Military serviceman reunites with dog after 7-month deployment
-
Now Playing: Husband assists wife after going into labor at home
-
Now Playing: How to create double-duty meals for dinner, breakfast
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals: Products that promote comfort and relaxation
-
Now Playing: Amid the pandemic, fashion statements made an impact on Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Biden’s bold economic plan
-
Now Playing: Maryland mom is on a mission of kindness
-
Now Playing: Expert tips for dating and finding love in 2021
-
Now Playing: Meet the pastor who gave Biden’s inaugural benediction