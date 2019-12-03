Transcript for Nancy Pelosi said impeaching Donald Trump's 'not worth it'

A lot of Democrats are calling for trump's impeachment. Nancy Pelosi is not one of them. She just told "The Washington post" quote/unquote, he's just not worth it. Lit divide the country unless there's bipartisan support. What say et the group? I think she's right. Do you agree? I don't. It's okay, ma'am. I don't agree. I think that the house has to do it job. Regardless if it doesn't go anywhere. And I think, you know, we all know that when you impeach a president, the house votes to impeach. But then the trial is held by the senate. And because the how is run by Democrats, the house would likely impeach if they find high crimes and misdemeanors. The senate would never con Vick him. Not at this point. Not at this point. Not at any point, I don't think. Because it's so partisan right that doesn't mean the house shouldn't do it job and make sure that the people of the United States feel confident that at least one branch will do the job. That's one way to get trump out of the white house. Democrats realize. You gotta win. You gotta win in 2020. I think it's as schism as that. I think Nancy Pelosi is being the adult in the room. She saw what happened to Republicans that focused on this under Bill Clinton. After the GOP impeached Clinton in 1998, his approval rating went to 73% because people felt story for him. This you go. There you go. You have Rasheed that tla IX B saying impeach Veronica, Joe. I think what sunny is saying is accurate. There's a who will constituency that wants impeachment to go forward. Our country is great. Great country. Our founders gave us the strongest foundation. And the challenges we face -- I love that language from Nancy Pelosi. She's playing smart politic. She left herself wiggle room. Unless there is something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path. Meaning impeachment. We all have a memory, those of us old enough, of the impeachment of chipten for sex in the -- basically perjuring himself over sex. I think she's saying, we're not going to impeach Donald Trump over paying hush money to a stripper. If we find out that he's a Russian asset, I assure you that falls under -- To sunny's point, will the Republicans go for it then? I don't know. The constitution is also very much so a part of our process. The founding fathers wanted to make sure that we were protected as the American people. Against things like high crimes and misdemeepers. Will you be satisfied if Mueller comes out and there is not a direct link between Russian collusion and Donald Trump? I will be satisfied if the process work the way the process is supposed to work. Whether at the be Mueller, the constitutional process, the process of the southern district of New York. I'm a believer in law, jus sis, and process and the American people.

