Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram talk new series about a missing girl in the 1960s

The co-stars of “Lady in the Lake” discuss their personal connection to the story, and Ingram shares the moment she knew she made it in showbiz.

July 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live