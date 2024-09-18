New York Liberty WNBA players, dance team surprise Sara Haines

The Timeless Torches perform and New York Liberty players Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton join to discuss the growing support for women’s basketball for Haines’ birthday.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live