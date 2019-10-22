Transcript for Newt Gingrich on his new book ‘Trump Vs. China’

now, you've been sounding the bells, alarm bells about China for a long time, and in your 36th book, you-know-who versus China, you say we must wake up and see what China is doing, what is really going on. What are we missing? I think the core of it is that it's a totalitarian communism state. She Ging ping is a number of the communist party and he's a member of the army. The army in China is an instrument of the party, not the government. They always talk about him as president because they want him to seem normal. They get up every morning and want to know how to make the communist party stronger. And they've locked a million people up in western China. They're currently putting huge pressure on Hong Kong. We just saw what they did to the national basketball association. I think they're the greatest challenge we've had since the British in the 1770s. More than Putin? More than Putin. More than the sosoviets. More than the Nazis. When they talk about him as president for life, you-know-who always says that's a great title. Can you tell him to stop saying I think it's silly. I just read this this morning. Putin's grandfather was the cook for Lennon and Stalin. Putin has a nice, legitimate tradition of being a tyrant. We don't have any tradition of being a tyrant here. We're not going to tolerate it and, in fact, part of the nice thing about America is the noise we have. If you don't like trump you go out and say you don't like trump. There's no secret police. There's no disappearing of people. There's none of the things you see in China. Having lived there -- Free press. Having lived there, when I saw people speaking their minds, their internet getting shut off or getting cained, I said to myself, as ugly as free speech can get and it gets ugly, don't ever complain because the alternative is far worse. This is where I think he loses people like me and I think a lot of people, when he tweets out, he congratulated China on the 70th anniversary of communist rule. That was a mistake. It was just a mistake. It takes away maybe from some of the things that are being done. The truth is it would be like congratulating the soviets. Isn't it bigger than a mistake though? You are representing the free world, right? Right. So it's a big mistake. But he continues to do it over and over and over again. Why does he continue to get a pass? Part of the complexity that makes it challenging for me, not to you, is that a lot of things he does are historic. As you pointed out, he's the toughest president we've ever had on human rights in China, on the Chinese cheating on trade. In some ways you go, wow, that's really good. Then he does something like that tweet and you think, what are you guys thinking about? It always seems to feel like there's self-dealing involved because his daughter has all these Chinese patents that seem to come up. They're American patents. But she also has -- Let's be fair. It's American parents which she got before her father was president.

