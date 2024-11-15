NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to allegations he is embracing Trump

Adams joins “The View” to react to the 2024 election results, weigh in on the immigration crisis and how it's impacting New York, and responds to allegations of embracing President-elect Donald Trump.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live