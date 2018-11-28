Transcript for Obama administration deployed pepper spray

It just feels like, I don't know, everything to me these days is very animated so it's like, okay, we're here, we're going to do something. Hey, maybe we're going to go -- oh look, a squirrel. Okay, what are we going to do? That's what I feel like is going on there and it's driving me a little bit berzerk. The national news is calling out liberal and conservative media for what they called flawed coverage of the Obama administration. They point out that Obama had border patrol agents use tear gas at the border too and no one was interested in covering it then. What do you think? Is there evidence of that because I saw a picture -- ail show you this photo that's circulating right now, these two little girls shoeless fleeing from tear gas. Do you have a photo like that? Homeland security data does validate that, that it happened multiple times, more than once a month in fact during the Obama years. Here's another thing I read in that piece -- and we can call out bs on both to be honest. Because of the president's rhetoric I think we're shining such a light on this. There's a big difference. In that piece it said over a period of four months under the Obama years HHS allegedly placed a number of unaccompanied children into the hands of human traffickers, leading to a federal indictment. According to the indictment the minors were forced to work six and seven days a week, 12 hours per day. The last I checked president Obama is no longer in office. President trump is in office and -- And he's destroying the country. And he's destroying the country. And this but Obama defense doesn't work for me. That's not to say using tear gas -- I think it's immoral when you're using tear gas against children but pro pub ka just found that the trump administration has continued to separate kids from their families. The Obama administration never did that. The aclu says that kind of separation is unprecedented. So this whole, but Obama did it, but Obama did it, I don't care what Obama did. I care what trump is doing right here right now. I think it's strange to say that you don't care that it was happening before -- I'll let the applause happen. But I'm saying the coverage didn't even mention that this has been going on since 2012. Neither did the Republicans. Republicans have never mentioned this. Listen, with all the -- If you're infuriated now, you should have been infuriated then. That's all I'm saying. Thank you very much, ma'am. Here's what infuriates me, the fact that we knew Obama was the -- The deporter in chief. The deporter in chief. That was very clear. He deported more people than anybody. Yeah. He did it without saying those people. He did it without whipping people up into hatred. That's the difference. So that when you say, oh, Obama -- Thanks. So this idea of, well he did it, well, yeah, he probably did and we're aware that he was a deporting fool if you read the statistics. He deported folks. Everybody said, you know, hey, we don't like this part of it. But I also remember there was no help from congress. There was no help from the senate. Nobody was there saying, hey, we're going to stand with you. So where were the Republicans if they knew this was happening and they felt that it was wrong? I guess they didn't think it was wrong. Where were they then? Did Democrats think it was wrong? We don't know. This is the first time I'm seeing all this. Maybe that's the whole point of the conversation. The problem is let's point out the hypocrisy. Unless you're sitting in the president's seat, whether you're Democrat or Republican, and you're faced with the challenge that they are today when it comes to the border and immigration and you're talking to the exports on the border and they're telling you how to handle this, I think it's hard to sit on the sidelines and yell and complain about what's going on until you're actually in there. I will yell from the hills about separating children from their parents. But that doesn't -- it doesn't mean -- first of all, we're talking about tear gas. We were talking about tear gas, not children being separated. The other thing I want to say is that I come on here a lot and concede when Republicans are making mistakes. I did it yesterday, the woman who became senator in Mississippi. I did it about Hillary Clinton. It would be nice if my friends on the left conceded when they were wrong. Wait a second, we're not responding to that. We're responding to the what aboutism. You're not mad when Obama did it but you're mad when trump did it. I'm calling bs on that. You want to finish this conversation? Yes. No. And this is "The view."

