Transcript for Oprah Winfrey goes door-to-door in Georgia for Stacey Abrams

we're days away from the mid-term election -- Four. Four days. Yeah, but who's unting, right? With so much at stake, Democrats may have unleashed their secret weapon, Oprah Winfrey. She is, as you can see from the video, she's going door to door in Georgia for candidate Stacy Abrams giving people heart attacks in Georgia. No one got a car, unfortunately, but they did get a powerful reason to vote. Watch. After walking six miles in his good suit and tie, they said boy, you at the wrong place. He walked another six miles to mountville, and when he got there, they said, boy, you at the wrong place. Get to the rosemont school and they say, boy, you too late, the polls are closed. And he never had a chance to vote. By the time the next election came around, he had died. When I go to the polls and I cast my ballot, I cast it for a man I never knew. I cast it for Otis moss Sr. That is really what I think is a brilliant, a brilliant message. I really thought that was very powerful and very touching. It bespeaks of the American problem that we've had over the many centuries here and what we're still facing. It really resonated for me and you know I think she was speaking, of course, to African-Americans who got the vote later than white Americans. I think she was also speaking to women who got the vote -- ability to vote later than African-Americans did. How touching -- African-American men. African-American men. So when you think about that, I mean, I think she's dead on. The Oprah effect is real. I mean, I eat bread because Oprah eats bread every single day, right? You know, cauliflower pizza crust, who eats that? We eat it because Oprah says we should eat it. I meet celebrities every single day. I met Oprah this summer and I lost my mind. I was clinging -- see, I was clinging to her like we were best buddies. Maybe we should run for president. What do you girls think? I mean, I'd vote Forrer. I mean, I don't know. What do you think? Let's start with you? Me? Yes, should she run. According to an NPR news poll, 54% of voters said they did not want to see her enter the presidential fray. 37% favored a bid. I say celebrity endorsements never work except Oprah is an exception. We saw the power she had in the primaries with Obama in 2008. 1 million more votes. And the effect for Obama against Hillary is something you could see in the results. I'm always -- if I'm preaching to a candidate which they didn't ask my opinion but you did, nationalizing yourself is always tenuous territory because you don't want to look like you're someone who celebrities and east coast elites and you're not going around your constituents -- Elite Donald Trump won. Donald Trump is a different case. I'm telling you traditional candidates. Beto O'rourke should be concerned right now as well and I think when you look like you care too much about celebrity endorsements, you see people like Eric Cantor, Wendy Davis, these are people who nationalize themselves too much. I think Oprah is in a class by herself. Yeah. So many of us grew up with her in our living rooms. What made Oprah so successful is how relatable she is. Yes. But also she brings a very personal story to Georgia. Remember, Oprah wasn't born in New York. She wasn't born in California. She's not an east coast or left coast elite. She was born in Mississippi in the segregated south. She's lived discrimination. When she talks about this, she talks about it in her own skin, from her own experience and from what our ancestors built. I think she brings a different type of credibility. And she knows how to tell a story. She does. Anyone who's been in politics knows that storytelling is incredibly effective and it motivates people to get out and vote. That story that she told, that moved me. That would get me off the couch. I agree with all of you guys that Oprah, it's different than a Miley Cyrus or a Katy Perry who I love but they're not going to get me out to vote. What's different about Oprah, we let her into our home for decades. I bought chairs from her studio audience. I have them in my garage. She also talks about sensitive and real things that families deal with every single day. She's not a pop star. She's someone that relates to us. She's real and she cares. Basically saying Stacy Abrams has got it in the bag. No. We're presenting it right now that she's got Oprah and it doesn't matter. Trepidation, as I said, be careful with it. And I don't know why I'm giving Democrats free advice, but be careful with this. Nancy Pelosi coming out saying you guys have it in the bag. It's neck and neck with Kemp. Be very careful. If she does win, she will owe it -- she's talking to African-American women, 1.1 million African-American women are on the polls in Georgia. I think that makes the difference. If you're running for office, there's only one way to run and it's hard and scared. I don't think anybody is taking anything for granted. The Georgia race is incredibly close. They're in a dead heat. As is the Florida race. Arizona -- Wait a second, can I speak? Black women saved us from Roy Moore and they'll do it again.

