Transcript for Outrage over Texas woman shot and killed by police officer

So a ft. Worth Texas police officer is on administrative after he shot and killed 28-year-old atatiana Jefferson through the window of her own home while she was babysitting her nephew. Now I don't understand why the training is so bad that people forget to say, hey. Put your hands up. I'm a law officer because that's what, you know, he was supposed to do. Yeah. Put your hands up in the name of the law. Identify yourself, but then I look and I see Texas is going crazy because they walked a young man who had some mental issues down the street between two police officers on horseback with his hands tied. Yeah. And then of course -- In 2019? Yeah. A couple of months ago. It is the -- Shot eating ice cream. I have to assume that something is missing in Texas. I have to assume -- I don't understand what's going on in de-escalation training. That would be my first question for police officers because in most situations like this, at least militarily, you're trying to de-escalate so it doesn't resort to violence. Mm-hmm. He just shot a woman sitting playing video games with her nephew in her home. I don't understand it. You said -- he was 8 years old, her nephew. Her neighbor called because their front door was open, and her neighbor was concerned for her welfare, and the police officer goes in her backyard and doesn't announce that he's a police officer, and she peers out of the window because she hears what could be an intruder in her backyard, and he shoots her through the window. I mean I think -- Doesn't identify himself. Doesn't identify himself as a police officer. I mean, if you are black, you can't eat ice cream in your own home. You can't go to Starbucks. You can't barbecue while black. You can't play videos with your nephew in your own home. Why are black people disproportionately shot? Four times more than white people in these United States of America. I don't understand it. We're going to talk about this more, but we have such a big show coming up that we'll get through it, but yes. I know. I know. But what we want to say is that this is a detriment to everybody. Yeah. If it can happen to black people, it can happen to Asian people and white people and men and women. This is a problem and we're

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.