-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson says Julian Assange’s ‘health is really deteriorating’
-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson on #MeToo movement, career, and children
-
Now Playing: Pamela Anderson speaks out after split from French soccer star
-
Now Playing: How to throw the ultimate football tailgating party
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke try pole dancing
-
Now Playing: Constance Wu's ‘Hustlers’ fight with J. Lo
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' writer quits over pay gap
-
Now Playing: Immersive play tells real-life stories based on black LGBTQ men's experiences
-
Now Playing: Nicki Minaj quits the rap game at 36
-
Now Playing: Tamron Hall discusses her new talk show on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams advances to US Open finals
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato posts bikini pic on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Is Nicki Minaj retiring at 36?
-
Now Playing: Nicki Minaj announces she's retiring from music
-
Now Playing: 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun on his hit comedy-drama series
-
Now Playing: California teacher’s music video goes viral
-
Now Playing: Country music singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams addresses rumors about joining ‘Real Housewives of New York’
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams on dating and marrying again: ‘I’m a wife, not a girlfriend’
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams opens up about divorce and substance abuse