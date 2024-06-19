Patti LaBelle shares her favorite recipes from her cookbook

In honor of Juneteenth, LaBelle shows the co-hosts how to prepare recipes from “LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About" and talks celebrating her 80th birthday with a surprise party from Whoopi!

June 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live