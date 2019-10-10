Paul Shaffer dishes about his new show

More
The former band leader of "Late Show with David Letterman" shares about what he’s up to now and his new show, "Paul Shaffer Plus One."
5:46 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Shaffer dishes about his new show

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:46","description":"The former band leader of \"Late Show with David Letterman\" shares about what he’s up to now and his new show, \"Paul Shaffer Plus One.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66190128","title":"Paul Shaffer dishes about his new show","url":"/theview/video/paul-shaffer-dishes-show-66190128"}