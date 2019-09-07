Transcript for Pelosi says Trump's census citizenship question intends to 'make America white again'

Welcome back. You know who is still making a push to have a question added to the U.S. Census asking if they're U.S. Citizens and here's what Nancy Pelosi says he's really up to. This is about keeping, you know, make America -- you know his hat, make America white again. They want to make sure that people, Dern people are counted. It's really disgraceful and it's not what our founders had in mind. So and attorney William Barr, attorney general William Barr said he found a way to get the question on the census and the question, should it be there? It helps the Republicans, doesn't it, if you don't count illegal people here or people who are not citizens, in other words, something about the districting and the way the Kong will then be set up? Am I right? I think so. That helps Republican, the electoral college helps Republicans. The gerrymandering helps Republicans so they would like to make the country a Republican congress without any competition. That's basically what they're doing. And we're watching this as bill Maher calls it a slow moving coup which is correct. I did mention that a few weeks ago. I thought I heard it someplace. But is it -- John Robert, chief justice John Robert, you know, the supreme court said, listen, you guys have not been up front about what you've been he says there was a significant mismatch between the decision Wilbur Ross who wrote this and the rationale that he provided and that was his reasoning. It's a trick. It's to trick us. I think if they actually put this out there, we should all not answer it. All of us who are citizens who are Americans. I think you're fine if you do. See what happens. You will be fined $5,000 to $10,000 -- It was an accident. I overlooked it. I don't think the average American can afford ten grand. They can't put all of us in jail. We are about 200 and some odd million people. If we all did it -- Lock us all up. And the proposed question if you look at the actual proposed question really looks odd. It's like, yes, I'm a U.S. Citizen. Yes I'm a U.S. Citizen but born in Puerto Rico. Yes, I'm a -- And the U.S. Virgin Islands and -- Born abroad of U.S. Citizen parent, yes, U.S. Citizen of naturalization. Which would be my husband and no, not a U.S. Citizen. It's a really odd question and to your point I think it's done for political consequences. It's done to gerrymander. It's done so that the Republicans can get more electoral college votes. You also know that people when asked about this have said that they didn't really want it. That they felt the census was fine, so the idea that he's going to make -- what is it -- a presidential thing that allows him to add it on. An order, executive order. I think that's one thing he was floating and Barr said, no, I figured a way to put it on there. Isn't trump embarrassed he really can't win legitimately. He should be embarrassed. The Russians help him. Gerrymandering helps him. Getting rid of all these voting rights help him. Stopping people from voting, making the lines so long you can't even vote. We're all working to get the nominee in the democratic party out there, right, to go against Here's the thing -- Working for two years now and then we vote on one day. Americans -- listen, this is what I know. When Americans are tired of you, you're gone. This is what I've seen. They vote you out when they're done. Now, I'm a big proponent of going back to paper ballots because you can't -- it's hard to hack a paper ballot. You have to come to my house to hack my ballot. Also, there's proof. There's proof -- But there's also -- I want it to be harder to hack me. I want it to be hard. I want the guy to have to break into the building. I miss those days. A lot of people are supportive of paper ballots. I'm a paper ballot kind of girl. Haven't stopped the Russians this time. Did you not hear, the Russians said they're not going to do it.

